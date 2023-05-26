I Can Walk for Miles in These $70 Classic White Sneakers That Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles Own

They're elegant enough to wear to the office, too

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
Published on May 26, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Repeat Customer: Vans Sneakers Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Just like the little black dress, simple white sneakers are a wardrobe workhorse that have stood the test of time. And when I finally found the perfect pair a few years ago, getting dressed got a whole lot easier.

Thanks to my job as a shopping reporter, I’ve discovered dozens of gems by covering celebrity fashion, including Vans’ Old Skool shoes. The sneakers are elevated and incredibly comfortable, making them my go-to for work, weekend fun, travel, errands, and more. Now I wear one of my four pairs daily, and I plan to collect a few more. 

Vans Old Skool

Zappos

Buy It! Vans Old Skool Shoes, $74.95; zappos.com

The shoes, which were originally designed for skateboarding, were launched in 1977. Their durable materials and grippy soles made them ideal for the sport, but since their debut, they’ve become popular beyond the skateboarding community. 

In fact, A-Listers have been wearing them for years. Celebs like Kristen Bell, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Harry Styles, and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted wearing the style in the last two years, according to Vans. 

As someone who walks almost everywhere, including to the office, I can’t tolerate painful high heels, unsupportive flip-flops, or any kind of shoe that requires breaking in. Occasionally I’ll opt for supportive sandals or ballet flats, but sneakers — particularly the Old Skools — are always my first choice.

The look of the Old Skool is pretty simple, featuring a plain, unadorned canvas except for one line dubbed the “Sidestripe” that runs from the middle of the shoe to the sole. There’s no large logo or any kind of embellishment. Instead, the sneakers offer a clean, minimalist look that make them versatile and easy to mix and match. I’ve worn them with casual outfits, including gym clothes, as well as polished skirts, dresses, and blazers in professional settings.

The only thing I love more than their unfussy look is their comfortable feel. The shoes come with padding around the ankles to prevent blisters, canvas that stretches (with time) to the shape of your foot, and a rubber sole that offers grip and prevents slips. The shoes feel comfy straight out of the box, and they’re offered in wide sizes too in case you want some extra wiggle room. 

Vans OLD SKOOL SHOE

Vans

Buy It! Vans Old Skool Shoes, $70; vans.com

Because of their cushy feel, I always pack them when traveling. While visiting Paris, London, and Los Angeles, I wore them to sightsee, racking up several miles in a given day with no pain or blisters. 

They supported my feet while climbing the steps up the Arc de Triomphe and logging a record-breaking number of steps around Versailles. I’ve also worn them to stroll around Disneyland, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Buckingham Palace. 

While the plain white is my go-to, I also own them in a few more colors and patterns. They’re offered in dozens of hues and prints at various retailers, including classic navy and punchy pink. You can also design custom looks at Vans.com. I’ve done this twice to create more unique and funky designs that feel more fun than my classic white ones. 

To my surprise, my original Old Skools held up for over three years. A couple of times a year I’ll treat myself to a fresh pair if a newly released color or pattern catches my eye, but I still wear the white ones most of the time. And now that I know what shoes I’m wearing every day, I have one less thing to think about, which means getting dressed is easier. 

Get yourself a pair at Zappos, Vans, Amazon, or Nordstrom, and you won’t have to think about what you’re going to wear with dresses, leggings, shorts, and all kinds of clothes this summer. 

Vans Old Skool Sneaker (Unisex)

Nordstrom

Buy It! Vans Old Skool Shoes, $65–$69.95; nordstrom.com

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a commerce editor who has covered home, travel, food, and fashion for five years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

MDW Nordstrom Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More
Rubbermaid Reveal Scrubber Tout
This Power Scrubber That Cleans Grout, Tiles, and Baseboards ‘Does All the Work’ for Just $20
MDW: Walmart Roundup Tout
Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off
Related Articles
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Are Just $56 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale
Lala Kent & Martha Stewart L'Oreal Lumi Glotion
Lala Kent and Martha Stewart Both Use This $12 Lotion to Achieve a Radiant Summer Glow
amzf t-shirt tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This ‘Soft and Airy’ T-Shirt That Comes in 100+ Colors and Starts at Just $12
MDW Nordstrom Rack Roundup Tout
At Nordstrom Rack’s Memorial Day Sale, Prices on Sundresses, Sunglasses, and More Summer Essentials Start at $10
Versace and Dua Lipa collection
Dua Lipa's Versace Collection — the Fashion Brand's First Celeb Collaboration! — Just Dropped
Kate Middleton Button-Down Dress Tout
We Caught Kate Middleton Wearing This Eye-Catching Detail Twice in One Week — Shop the Look Starting at $30
Reese Witherspoon / Chrissy Teigen pink floral dress
Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Are Wearing Romantic Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer
The A-List: Loci sneakers
I Walked 60 Miles in 7 Days in the Supportive Sneakers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Both Own
Jennie Kim arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol"
Blackpink's Jennie Kim Wears Chanel to Fête Acting Debut at 'The Idol''s Cannes Premiere
Dream Pairs Block Heel Sandals Tout
Shoppers That ‘Never Wear Heels’ Rave About These Comfy Sandals That Are on Sale for $32 at Amazon
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the Paramount+ UK Launch; Gracie McGraw attends the "On Our Way" World Premiere
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Wears Vintage Outfit from Her Mom's Clothing Archive
ASAP Rocky attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
A$AP Rocky Details His Skincare Regimen — Which Includes Products from Rihanna's Fenty Line
Simona Tabasco Cannes BTS Beauty with L’Oreal Paris League of Experts makeup artist, Allan Avendaño
All About Simona Tabasco's Beauty Looks at Her Cannes Film Festival Debut: 'I Like to Experiment' (Exclusive)
Cariuma White Canvas Sneaker Drop
This Celebrity-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Ultra-Comfy Style in Summer's Favorite Color
Rosyclo Cloud Slides Tout
These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now