Vanna White Is in 'Negotiations' to Remain on 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (Source)

Vanna White doesn't seem likely to say goodbye to Wheel of Fortune just yet.

Speculation has been swirling regarding White's future with the popular game show following longtime host Pat Sajak's announcement that he is retiring after 41 seasons, followed up by confirmation that Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties.

Now, sources close to the situation tells PEOPLE that Sony Pictures Television is in talks to keep the glamorous fan favorite on the show.

"They are in negotiations with her," confirms the insider, "and would like to have her back."

White, 66, has been hosting Wheel of Fortune alongside Sajak, 76, since 1982. On June 12, Sajak announced his plans to retire from hosting the series after the upcoming 41st season wraps.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he shared on Twitter. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Confirming Sajak's retirement plans to PEOPLE, Sony Pictures Television's EVP of Game Shows Suzanne Prete said Sajak will still serve as a consultant on the series for the next three years.



At the time, White shared a supportive message for Sajak over his decision.

"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come," she tweeted. "Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

That said, White also previously acknowledged that it was "depressing" to think about the show going on without her and Sajak as a hosting duo.

"I can't imagine," she told PEOPLE. "Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know? We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

This past Tuesday, Sony Pictures Television named Seacrest as the show's next host. The American Idol host, 48, said he was "truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak" and that he "can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Sajak, in turn, shared a supportive message about Seacrest taking the reins, tweeting, "I'm looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024."

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC (check local listings).