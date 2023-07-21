Vanna White Asking for the 'Same, If Not More' of Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' Salary: Source (Exclusive)

The game show co-host is seeking a pay increase after her last one came 18 years ago, according to a source

By Danielle Bacher
Published on July 21, 2023 11:03AM EDT
Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Photo:

Christopher Willard/ABC

Vanna White — the Wheel of Fortune co-host who joined the show in 1982 — is negotiating her salary deal for the syndicated show and fighting to make at least as much as spinmeister Pat Sajak, a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE exclusively.

While a report surfaced on Thursday that White's lawyer asked Sony Pictures Television for 50 percent of Sajak's salary, the source says that is inaccurate.

"50 percent of Pat's salary is so outrageous that no one in their right mind could say that it’s fair," says the source. "The negotiation is asking for much more than 50 percent of his salary. It's asking for the same pay — if not more."

A rep for Sony Pictures Television declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on 'Wheel of Fortune'

The 66-year-old has been flipping and revealing letters on the show for more than four decades alongside 76-year-old Sajak, who recently announced his time on Wheel would end after the show’s 41st season. Last month, Ryan Seacrest announced he would take over, starting in fall 2024.

According to the source, White has made approximately $3 million a year for the past 18 years without any pay increases.

Wheel of Fortune debuted back in 1975, and almost 50 years later, remains a beloved show. In late June, sources told PEOPLE that Sony Pictures Television was "in negotiations" with White and "would like to have her back."

White and Sajak, who also cohost Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, both renewed their 2021 contracts with the game show through the 2024 TV season, multiple sources confirm. However, reports that she agreed to $100,000 per episode are "not correct at all," says the source close to the situation.

Pat Sajak, Vanna White

Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Throughout her years in show business, "Vanna was told, 'If you fight this, you will lose your job. You're lucky to have the job.' And when people tell you that for so long, you believe it,'" says the source, who adds that White is now ready to fight for her future.

Back in December, White told PEOPLE she wasn’t ready to leave Wheel of Fortune behind. "I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team," she said at the time of her bond with Sajak.

"That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it," White continued. "Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know? We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

Says the source close to the situation: "She’s a really, really sweet person. She deserves so much more."

Related Articles
90 Day: Sheilaâs Jealousy Gets the Best of Her After David Hires âYoungâ Interpreter Aimee
90 Day: Sheila's Jealousy Gets the Best of Her After David Hires New Interpreter and Asks If She's Married
Harold and Michaela 90 day fiance recap
'Match Me Abroad': Harold Is on Edge and Makes Spontaneous Visit to Michaela When She Starts Ghosting Him
The Boy's Spinoff - Gen V
'The Boys' Spinoff 'Gen V' Sets Fall Premiere Date as Prime Video Teases 'Epic' Season
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019
Lindsie Chrisley Calls Documentary on Family 'Not Fair' to Those Who 'Can't Defend Themselves' as Parents Remain in Prison
sofia-and-joe.jpeg
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Tried to 'Make It Work' Before Split but 'Differ Immensely in Style': Source
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell Don't Feel 'Pressure' Over Relationship Comments: It's 'Easy for Us Now' (Exclusive)
THIS IS US, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore in 'Career Days'
Mandy Moore Claims She Once Received a Check for a Penny for 'This Is Us' Streaming Revenues
Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman at a Photo call for the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness
'Special Ops: Lioness' Costars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman Are Planning to 'Holiday in Italy Together' (Exclusive)
ristin Davis and Michael Patrick King attend the Haute Living dinner celebrating Kristin Davis with Oceania Cruises and Haute Jets at Avra Madison Estiatorio on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
'AJLT’ Showrunner Says Writers Were 'Split' on Charlotte's Bomb Cyclone Parenting Decision (Exclusive)
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Admits She Gets Frustrated People Still See Her 'as a Little Kid' (Exclusive)
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Getting 'Super Serious' as They Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Idaho: Source
Kim Kardashian, Michael Rubin, Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Are 'Just Friends,' Says Michael Rubin — but Can See Where the 'Crazy Rumors' Came From
Exclusive sneak peek of TLC's "Outdaughtered"
'OutDaughtered' Sneak Peek: Adam and Danielle Busby Discuss Their Changing Roles (Exclusive)
Yellowstone promo photo
'Yellowstone' to Make Its CBS Debut Alongside Network's Revised Fall Schedule amid Strikes
Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Have Been 'Growing Apart for Some Time' and Had 'Different' Focuses in Life: Source
OC Allen and Rashad Burgess vow renewal
Bishop O.C. Allen and Rashad Burgess Renew Vows in Extravagant Ceremony: ‘The Power of Love’ (Exclusive)