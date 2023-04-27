Get a Sneak Peek of Your New Favorite Series with Ziwe and Ashley Park

The two stars will join Jennifer Coolidge behind the "vanity table" to share humorous insights, real talk and great makeup tips in the coming months

Published on April 27, 2023 09:00 AM

Get ready — and get ready to laugh — with Jennifer Coolidge, Ashley Park and Ziwe in a new digital series from e.l.f. Cosmetics!

Vanity Table Talk, which debuts on Friday, features The White Lotus star — who inspired the show’s format — offering quips at the vanity as she dishes on her relationship with makeup, her daily “routine” and her ideal lipstick name.

“As an outspoken animal rights advocate, Coolidge is a longtime fan of e.l.f.’s cruelty-free products and purpose pillar, which is why to celebrate the debut of the series inspired by Coolidge, the brand has made a $100,000 donation to Rise for Animals, a national animal rights organization on a mission to end animal experimentation in our lifetime,” the brand said in a news release.

The brand is also teasing new episodes to come in the next few months, starring Emily in Paris actress Park and comedian, writer and musician Ziwe will star where they are set to offer makeup advice and share insights from their respective worlds, the brand said.

E.L.F. Cosmetics' New Digital Show "Vanity Table Talk"

“e.l.f. has been engaging with culture through the lens of entertainment for years, so a bonafide content series was a natural and fun progression for the brand,” Patrick O’Keefe, vice president of Integrated Marketing Communications, e.l.f. Beauty, said. “We want Vanity Table Talk to bring a smile to every eye, lip and face that watches it. Jen, Ashley and Ziwe all align with the spirit of the show, and each represent the very best of beauty – they’re confident, authentic and beautifully unique.”

In a trailer for the new show, Park and Ziwe are seen enjoying the ultra-feminine pink set while dressed in silk robes as they experiment with plenty of e.l.f makeup in the process.  

Producers behind the new project say the series aims to “inspire viewers to celebrate their own unique beauty, using makeup and skincare as a tool for self-expression and empowerment.”

Each installment features special product launches, and new episodes will be released each month through August on e.l.f.’s social channels, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. 

This article was written independently by PEOPLE’s editorial team and meets our editorial standards. e.l.f. is a paid advertising partner with PEOPLE.

