Vanilla Ice Mentions Miranda Lambert at Atlantic City Show: 'Take All the Selfies You Want'

Vanilla Ice is all for selfies.

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper, 55, poked fun at Miranda Lambert during his show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday night, encouraging the crowd to snap as many photos as they wanted. The moment came a week after the country singer scolded a group of fans for taking a photo during one of her Las Vegas residency performances.

As Ice invited fans to join him onstage after performing his signature hit during the "I Love the ‘90s" concert — which also included sets from Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC and C&C Music Factory — he name-dropped Lambert, 39.

“You can take all the selfies you want — this ain’t no Miranda Lambert concert," Ice said to fans who snapped a few photos at the Ocean Casino Resort, which celebrated its fifth anniversary this summer.

Later in the show, while he covered "24K Magic," the musician also let concert goers know he would enter the crowd to take a few more pics. “Turn it around like Miranda hates," he said of fans' phones.

Vanilla Ice is seen performing onstage during day 1 of the 2021 Tortuga Music Festival
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Tortuga Music Festival.

Jason Koerner/Getty

Lambert went viral last week for pausing a show in Vegas before playing her 2016 track "Tin Man."

"I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry," she said at the time. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song."

"It’s pissing me off a little bit," the Palomino singer continued. "Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music."

After some fans could be heard in videos leaving the concert following the ordeal, social media influencer Adela Calin — who was part of the photo-taking group at Lambert's show — told NBC News she was "appalled" by the situation. "It was 30 seconds at most," she said. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."

Jacqueline Whitmore, a longtime etiquette expert, has since told PEOPLE that fans should "be respectful to the artists who are performing because not only did you pay a lot of money to be there, other people did."

"So if it gets in the way of a performer's ability to perform or if it gets in the way of others' enjoyment, it becomes a problem. Regardless of what the offense is, that's the bottom line," she said.

Whitmore added that attendees need to be "mindful" and keep some "don'ts" in mind.

"Flash photography is one of those don'ts, talking on a cell phone is a big don't, throwing things at other people and at the performers specifically," she said.

"Adults leaving trash around your area is a don't — clean up after yourself. Avoid talking loudly and becoming a distraction, that's a don't. It's the basics. It's not even rocket science. It's common sense. But people just don't seem to have that anymore."

