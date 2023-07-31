Vanessa Williams, 60, Says She Won’t Get Plastic Surgery, Fillers ‘Yet’: 'I Don't Want to Do It'

Vanessa Williams will not be opting for invasive cosmetic procedures any time soon.

The actress and singer, who celebrated her 60th birthday in March, recently told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “The Cottage” that she has no plans to get plastic surgery.

“No, no, no, no, not yet. I don’t want to do it,” Williams said of “nips and tucks.”

“That would be the one thing that I would probably put off for the very last thing.”

Williams has been vocal about the procedures she’s undergone in the past, speaking openly about getting Botox injections to smooth wrinkles. She told the New York Post in December that “knowing where to get good Botox” helps to maintain her appearance, but added that she doesn’t “want to look like somebody else.”

“I’m due for Botox — I don’t do filler and and I have so much full movement that there is no Botox at all,” said the Ugly Betty alum while making dynamic facial expressions to show the wrinkles on her forehead since her last treatment.

Vanessa Williams at the Broadway premiere of The Cottage in 2023. Cindy Ord/Getty

Williams also mentioned her willingness to try other non-invasive cosmetic procedures.

“The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there’s a machine for anything, so that’s what I love,” she said after noting that she recently had a Forma microcurrent procedure done, which she called “a total package facial.”

The singer explained that her recent milestone birthday was a catalyst for her health kick.

“I turned 60 in March and I’m like, ‘Damn it. I’m going to get in shape. I’m going to eat right. I’m going to work my ass off,’” Williams said. “I kickbox every other day, I weight lift every other day beside that, and I’m just loving life.”

Vanessa Williams attends the 2023 Foreseeable Future Foundation Gala on May 16, 2023. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In May, appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Williams reflected on celebrating another year and offered advice to those worried about getting older.

"It's a privilege. There's a sense of ease. The older you get the less you care about what everybody else has to say," Williams began.

“You're living in your own glory. You accept yourself, you give yourself grace,” she continued. "And you don't beat yourself up the way when we're 20s and 30s, ‘I’ve gotta do this, I’ve gotta be this, I gotta please people.’”

The Grammy and Tony nominee also spoke about the big birthday while appearing on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa asked if it was hard for Williams to reach her milestone 60th birthday earlier this year, the actress responded, “50 was. I went into 50 like, ‘Okay, I’m feeling good.’ And then menopause hits. 60 was like, ‘Okay, I’m done.’ The rebirth. And again, I’m a grandmother, which is amazing. And working on a new album. There’s always more.”

