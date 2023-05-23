Vanessa Williams Says She 'Just Can't Stop Singing' to Grandson Sunny: 'I Burst Into Song'

Vanessa Williams is opening up about life as a grandma.

While appearing on Live With Kelly and Mark, the singer, 60, spoke to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about 16-month-old grandson Sunny Rise.

After Ripa asked if it was hard for Williams to reach her milestone 60th birthday earlier this year, the actress responded, "50 was. I went into 50 like, ‘Okay, I’m feeling good.’ And then menopause hits. 60 was like, ‘Okay, I’m done.’ The rebirth. And again, I’m a grandmother, which is amazing. And working on a new album. There’s always more."



Ripa proceeded to call Williams a "Glam-ma," to which Williams responded, "Yeah, but I’m called Mumsy."

She also revealed, "I’m babysitting this afternoon, so as soon as I finish, I take off the ponytail put on my jeans."

Williams' daughter Jillian Hervey welcomed son Sunny in December 2021.



Vanessa Williams sings lullaby to grandson Sunny Rise.

Consuelos then inquired about what Sunny is up to these days.

"He’s just starting to walk. He’s a little over 1 years old. He’s just starting to walk and he’s crawling and everything. I just can’t stop singing. For some reason, as soon as I see him, I burst into song," revealed the actress.

Vanessa Williams with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

She then shared what song she likes to sing to her grandson, after stating that it's part of a “We Sing” series from the 1980s.

Williams proceeded to sing the entirety of "Skidamarink” by Sharon, Lois & Bram as the audience and co-hosts joined in.



Ripa joked, "That will be popping on iTunes later today," which prompted Williams to profess, "I just can’t help it!"

