Nick and Vanessa Lachey Pose with All Three Kids on Kiawah Island Trip: 'Summer Fun Going Strong'

The 'Love is Blind' co-hosts share three kids, including sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, and daughter Brooklyn, 8

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 12, 2023 09:36PM EDT
vanessa and nick lachey kids vacation.
Nick Lachey, wife Vanessa Lachey and their kids. Photo:

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are enjoying a family vacation to Kiawah Island.

On Monday, Vanessa, 42, shared a sweet photo of her family on Instagram, showing her and husband Nick, 49, with all three of their kids and their extended family.

"Party of 10!!!" the NCIS Hawaii actress captioned her photo.

"2 families, 6 kids, LOTS of laughs & good times!!! We love our Christensen Family and the Kiawah Island/Charleston hangs," she continued. "(Fun fact, I went to school here 6-12th grade!) Summer fun going strong, lots of QT! ❤️ Now on to the next stop #LacheyPartyof5."

Vanessa and Nick share their three kids, sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, as well as daughter Brooklyn, 8.

At the beginning of the month, Vanessa shared another photo of her kids as summer vacation began. In the photo, her three kids posed in a pool alongside the beach, each wearing swimsuits. Her two sons both wore rash guards and goggles.

"Schoooooolz Out For Summer 🌴❤️👦🏻👧🏼🧒🏻," she captioned the post, ushering in the start of vacation.

In January, the actress shared a sweet moment between Nick and their daughter Brooklyn on her Instagram story. The two shared a kiss before they left to attend a dance together.

"First Daddy Daughter dance and I'm a mess," the mom of three captioned the photo, where Brooklyn sat on Nick's lap in a red floral dress while he wore a gray and orange Hawaiian button-down shirt.

In another adorable shot, Nick placed a red lei around Brookyln's neck.

