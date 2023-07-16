Vanessa and Nick Lachey Celebrate 12 'Unpredictably Wonderful Years' of Marriage: 'I Love You'

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary!

On Saturday, the longtime couple toasted 12 years of marriage with a pair of sweet Instagram posts. While one featured wholesome throwback pics, the other included a hilarious video, complete with an aging filter.

For Nick's part, the 98 Degrees singer, 48, reflected on all that's happened since saying "I do" — thanks to their "beautiful life together with three amazing kids": sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, and daughter Brooklyn, 8.

"Vanessa, not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for your love, your patience, your understanding, your fight and determination, your support, and your willingness to always work through the tough times," he wrote alongside photos from their wedding day. "While we don’t always have it all figured out, nor claim to, we know that together we can find our way."

"I love you baby!! Thanks for twelve incredible, exciting, unpredictably wonderful years together. Here’s to many, many more……" he continued.

Vanessa, 42, kept things silly while toasting their love, as she uploaded a video that featured an aging filter and was soundtracked by Adam Sandler's "I Wanna Grow Old With You."

In the clip, the duo smiled big and laughed together, with Nick looking surprised to see a few extra wrinkles added to his face.

"17 years together, 12 married! I LOVE growing old with you! Happy Anniversary, Baby! 👵🏽❤️👴🏼," Vanessa captioned the sweet post.

The couple tied the knot on July 15, 2011, on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the Caribbean.

Shortly after saying “I do," Nick caught up with PEOPLE and explained that seeing Vanessa for the first time as his wife was a moment he'd never forget. “It literally took my breath away,” he shared. “It’s a moment you fantasize about, and I was certainly not disappointed.”

In the years since, the duo have been busy raising their three little ones as they keep viewers entertained on Netflix's Love Is Blind, which they've been co-hosts on since 2020.

Just last month, Vanessa saluted her husband on Father's Day, calling him the "BEST Daddy" while sharing some behind-the-scenes shots of him on dad duty throughout the years.

"I looked and looked at all our family photos and the best ones are the days you became a Daddy! (Three times over)," Vanessa captioned a series of photos of Nick in the hospital with each of their kids shortly after their births.

"I will never forget how special it was to share these moments with you! Nick, you truly are the BEST Daddy! You were made for this role and we are the luckiest to have you as OURS!" she continued.

"Today we celebrate you! Happy Father's Day, My Love! ❤️," concluded Vanessa.