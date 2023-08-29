Vanessa Lachey Still Cries Thinking About the Personal 'S---' She Had to Resolve to 'Be the Best' Wife to Nick

"Every single issue we had, every issue I brought up — to find that person, that I can trust and that can carry me through is what made us unstoppable," Vanessa admitted on 'The Ultimatum'

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 05:37PM EDT
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021 . Photo:

Rich Fury/Getty 

Vanessa Lachey is reflecting on what she overcame to become the “best” wife to husband Nick.

During the sixth episode of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2, the NCIS: Hawaiʻi star, 42, teared up as she described how therapy helped to move forward and built a strong bond with her husband and co-host Nick.

"Nick and I have been together for 16 years and we know each other — married for 11 — but it's so funny that for some reason we don't learn more about each other until we're in, like, a therapy session," she explained. "And the reason why I'm choking up is because I've had to get through so much s--- to be the best woman for him."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event on September 22, 2022. Jerod Harris/Getty for Netflix

Vanessa shared that she was able to confide in her husband of 12 years about her concerns, telling the contestants, "Every single issue we had, every issue I brought up — to find that person, that I can trust and that can carry me through is what made us unstoppable."

She added that it’s “so freeing to tell everything” to someone and still have them there to “pick you up.”

"It's really beautiful," she concluded. "And if they don't, which I've had other guys who have done that — they're not the guy I married."

In honor of their wedding anniversary last month, the 98 Degrees singer, 49, looked back on all that's happened since saying "I do" — thanks to their "beautiful life together with three amazing kids" (sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, and daughter Brooklyn, 8).

"Vanessa, not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for your love, your patience, your understanding, your fight and determination, your support, and your willingness to always work through the tough times," he wrote alongside photos from their wedding day. "While we don’t always have it all figured out, nor claim to, we know that together we can find our way."

"I love you baby!! Thanks for twelve incredible, exciting, unpredictably wonderful years together. Here’s to many, many more……" he continued.

Vanessa kept things silly while toasting their love, as she uploaded a video that featured an aging filter and was underscored by Adam Sandler's "Grow Old with You" from The Wedding Singer.

In the clip, the duo smiled big and laughed together, with Nick looking surprised to see a few extra wrinkles added to his face.

Vanessa captioned the sweet post: "17 years together, 12 married! I LOVE growing old with you! Happy Anniversary, Baby! 👵🏽❤️👴🏼"

The couple tied the knot on July 15, 2011, on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the Caribbean. In the years since, the duo have been busy raising their three little ones as they keep viewers entertained on The Ultimatum and Love Is Blind, which they've been co-hosts on since 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 2 finale and reunion of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On drops Wednesday on Netflix.

Related Articles
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
Bob Barker, left, poses for photographers with Nancy Burnet
Bob Barker's Longtime Companion Nancy Burnet Recalls His 'Many' Proposals and the 'Trust' They Shared (Exclusive)
Claim To Fame Season 2 Finale
'Claim to Fame' Winner Reveals How They Plan on Using Prize Money to Give Back to Their Community (Exclusive)
Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey arrive at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26,
Steve Harvey Says His 'Marriage Is Fine' as Marjorie Harvey Calls Cheating Rumors 'Foolishness and Lies'
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Returns to Santa Barbara After Ex Christine Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Halle Berry Is 'Relieved' Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez Is Settled: 'Ready to Move On' (Exclusive Source)
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Halle Berry Is the 'Happiest' with 'Soulmate' Van Hunt: They're on 'Another Level' (Exclusive Source)
'RHOA': Drew Sidora's Now-Ex Ralph Pittman Drops the D-Word and Accuses Her of Cheating in Midseason Trailer
'RHOA' Finale: 'Things Go Extremely Left' for Drew's Marriage with a Race to Divorce and Lesbian Affair Rumors
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin in episode 414 of Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Teases 'Juicy, Spicy' Drama on 'After the Altar' Special (Exclusive)
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay Commemorates 19th Wedding Anniversary with Peter Hermann: 'Best Dance of My Life'
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
John stamos naked shower instagram 08 24 23
John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'
Christine Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives': Kody Suggests He and Christine Go to 'Breakup Counseling' So They Can 'Be Functional'