Vanessa Lachey Says Husband Nick Lachey Was 'Made for This Role' in Sweet Father's Day Tribute

Vanessa Lachey is celebrating everything about Nick Lachey as a dad.

On Father's Day, the Love Is Blind host, 42, and her three kids — sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, and daughter Brooklyn, 8 — honored their father in an Instagram post.

"I looked and looked at all our family photos and the best ones are the days you became a Daddy! (Three times over)," Vanessa captioned the series of photos of Nick in the hospital with each of their kids shortly after their births.

"I will never forget how special it was to share these moments with you! Nick, you truly are the BEST Daddy! You were made for this role and we are the luckiest to have you as OURS!"

"Today we celebrate you! Happy Father's Day, My Love! ❤️," she concluded.

Each photo Vanessa selected in the series is a photo of Nick holding one of their kids from the day they were born.

In March, Nick shared photos of some quality time in the sun with his three little ones.

"When in Hawaii…….#daddyduty," he captioned the shots, which showed him and Brooklyn horseback riding, out surfing with Camden and Phoenix acting silly.

"Holdin down the fort! Mama's almost done!!!!" Vanessa commented on the set of shots.

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

In January, Vanessa shared a sweet moment between Nick and their daughter Brooklyn on her Instagram story. The two shared a kiss before they left to attend a dance together.

"First Daddy Daughter dance and I'm a mess," the mom of three captioned the photo, where Brooklyn sat on Nick's lap in a red floral dress while he wore a gray and orange Hawaiian button-down shirt.

