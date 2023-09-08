Vanessa Hudgens is dishing on how the plans are going for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Cole Tucker.

The High School Musical alum, 34, told PEOPLE at a shoot for her latest Caliwater campaign that while she’s been having some fun with figuring out the wedding plans with Tucker, 27, she has also been finding out so many things about what’s needed to put on the whole event.

“It's wild,” Hudgens said at the event, held Thursday at Zuma Beach in Malibu, California. “It's crazy, the industry of weddings.”

The actress added that planning for the whole ceremony has been “kind of mind-blowing” so far, especially when it comes to all the decisions a bride has to make.

“My best friend is getting married as well,” Hudgens explained. "And she's going through it and I was just like, ‘My God, dresses are so expensive.’ It's nuts."

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

While Hudgens has been juggling wedding planning with running her Caliwater business, there have also been times when the two would cross over — like in the case with her newest summer Caliwater flavor, Pineapple.



“Yeah, we had a couple of flavors in the works and my fiancé has a pineapple tattooed on him, and he loves pineapple,” she told PEOPLE.

Hudgens said that fact helped inspire her to choose the tropical flavor for her latest Caliwater launch for her cactus water drink — which already comes in flavors Prickly Pear, Ginger and Lime and Watermelon.

“End of summer, I was like, 'I want another naturally sweet flavor in our roundup,' and it helps that my fiancé loves pineapple,” the actress said.

Hudgens added of Tucker, “He was stoked about it. But it's really amazing and it's also naturally sweetened, so it's not high in sugar. It's really, really refreshing, and I am so excited to put it in an ice-cube tray and freeze it.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker attend a John Mayer performance at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2022. Mike Coppola/Getty

Hudgens first sparked dating rumors with Tucker in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. She shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021 that the pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, with Hudgens making the first move.

The couple got engaged in February, about two years after they started dating. Hudgens told PEOPLE last month that the engagement surprised her, though she knew the moment would eventually come — she just didn't know when.

"I was extremely surprised," she said of Tucker's proposal. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out."



Hudgens told PEOPLE in April that the wedding was still in the planning stages, but she was knee-deep in it and already overwhelmed.

"It's a big daunting thing — so much goes into it," she said at the time, laughing. "Like Gwen Stefani said, this s--- is bananas."