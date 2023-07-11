Skincare shopping can be tricky when you have sensitive skin. I’ve always found that less is more with my routine; I keep my products simple, gentle, and hydrating, with occasional guest appearances from treatments and masks to tackle impurities. Harsh exfoliants and intense formulas always seem to irritate my skin, which makes it hard to find ways to deep clean. And clay masks? I was prepared to swear them off forever.

But I recently received the Glacial Bay Clay Mask from Know Beauty, the skincare line by Vanessa Hudgens, as a gift from the brand, and I learned that it packs a ton of functionality in a creamy, dreamy formula. Right now, you can snag the mask on sale for Amazon Prime Day — but snap it ASAP, since sale prices and inventory aren’t guaranteed to last through Wednesday, July 12.

Take it from me: This mask will revolutionize your skin — it's already done so for mine.

Know Beauty Glacial Bay Face Mask, $32 (Save 30%)

Know Beauty

I was hesitant to try the Glacial Bay mask because I’d been burned (literally) by clay masks in the past, but I was intrigued by all of its purifying properties. From the moment I slathered on its rich, smooth, and energizing formula, I felt the effects. It tingled slightly, and I could feel my skin tightening under the mask. After four minutes, I washed it away with warm water and marveled at my tighter, brighter, and more radiant skin.

Now, I regularly use the mask as a spot treatment for blemishes or as a way to detox the oily and clogged parts of my face, like my T-zone. Every time I wash it off, I’m blown away at how much lighter my skin feels. It’s like the mask actively strips every pore of gunk and gives my skin some much-needed breathing room. This is due to vitamin-forward Canadian colloidal clay, soothing kaolin and bentonite clays, antioxidant-rich sea kelp, and rejuvenating lactic acid.

People / Clara McMahon

PEOPLE shopping editor Alex Warner, who was also gifted the Glacial Bay mask, is a fan of its quick results. “Adult acne is very real, and as I get older, my skin has been changing quite a bit — I’ve recently been struggling with more texture and acne on my forehead and chin," she said. "When I use the glacial clay mask, I’ve noticed it not only brings my zits to a head faster, but it also makes my skin brighter and smoother.

“My skin instantly looks brighter, tighter, and softer after a single use," Warner continued. "I especially notice the difference on my forehead, where the natural lines between my brows appear more taut. And after a few uses, my texture has even started to smooth out.”

And although the mask has a distinct scent, the fragrance hasn’t bothered either of us, skin-wise. Warner described the scent as “fresh” and “amazing,” and I’d have to agree — it’s super clean-smelling and instantly invigorates your senses when you open the container.

Bottom line: The Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask is a stellar addition to my skincare routine, and I look forward to its facial-level results weekly. Don’t miss the 30 percent discount on the mask during Amazon Prime Day.

