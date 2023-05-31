Entertainment TV Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her Go-To Jennifer Lopez Hit for Karaoke with Fiancé Cole Tucker: 'Obsessed' The 'High School Musical' alum confirmed her engagement to Tucker in a joint Instagram post in February By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 03:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Vanessa Hudgens and her fiancé Cole Tucker are keeping it real! On Tuesday, the 34-year-old High School Musical alum shared a clip on Instagram of her and the professional baseball player belting out their own rendition of Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule’s song “I’m Real” during a karaoke night with their friends. In the clip, Hudgens — dressed in a white dress and zebra print coat — kicked off the song before Tucker joined in for the rap verse. They pair also danced together briefly in a moment that was reminiscent of the music video for the 2001 hit. "Because im obsessed w me fiancé and WE’RE REAL," she captioned the video. Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement to Cole Tucker and Shows Off Ring: 'We Couldn't Be Happier' Earlier this month, Hudgens opened up about the experience of planning her upcoming wedding to Tucker, 26, on The Drew Barrymore Show. When host Drew Barrymore, 48, asked Hudgens how wedding planning is going, the actress replied, "It's hard." Hudgens specifically admitted she was struggling to figure out where to have her ceremony and party. "I don't know, finding a venue is tough," she said, adding, "I kind of just want to elope. I really, I'm lost." When asked about Tucker's thoughts on the wedding, Hudgens replied, "I mean he just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe.'" Vanessa Hudgens Talks About the Challenges of Wedding Planning: 'I Kind of Just Want to Elope' The couple confirmed their engagement with a joint Instagram post in February, about two years after they started dating. Hudgens told PEOPLE in March that the engagement had surprised her, though she knew the moment would eventually come — she just didn't know when. "I was extremely surprised," she said of Tucker's proposal. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out." Vanessa Hudgens Instagram Vanessa Hudgens Says It 'Feels Amazing' Being Newly Engaged: 'You Feel So Safe' Hudgens also opened up about her refreshed confidence as she prepares to walk down the aisle during a March appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "It feels amazing. It's so funny, I was talking about this with Cole…. People are always like, 'Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?'" Hudgens shared. "That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it." "And you know what, it actually does," she continued. "There's a sense of security. You feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Hudgens first sparked dating rumors with Tucker in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Hudgens later revealed she made the first move. "I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she shared on an earlier episode of The Drew Barrymore Show back in May 2021. "I found him, and we started talking." They made their relationship Insta-official on Valentine's Day that year. She continued, "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."