Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her Go-To Jennifer Lopez Hit for Karaoke with Fiancé Cole Tucker: 'Obsessed'

The 'High School Musical' alum confirmed her engagement to Tucker in a joint Instagram post in February

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on May 31, 2023 03:37 PM
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and her fiancé Cole Tucker are keeping it real!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old High School Musical alum shared a clip on Instagram of her and the professional baseball player belting out their own rendition of Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule’s song “I’m Real” during a karaoke night with their friends.

In the clip, Hudgens — dressed in a white dress and zebra print coat — kicked off the song before Tucker joined in for the rap verse. They pair also danced together briefly in a moment that was reminiscent of the music video for the 2001 hit.

"Because im obsessed w me fiancé and WE’RE REAL," she captioned the video.

Earlier this month, Hudgens opened up about the experience of planning her upcoming wedding to Tucker, 26, on The Drew Barrymore Show.

When host Drew Barrymore, 48, asked Hudgens how wedding planning is going, the actress replied, "It's hard."

Hudgens specifically admitted she was struggling to figure out where to have her ceremony and party. "I don't know, finding a venue is tough," she said, adding, "I kind of just want to elope. I really, I'm lost."

When asked about Tucker's thoughts on the wedding, Hudgens replied, "I mean he just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe.'"

The couple confirmed their engagement with a joint Instagram post in February, about two years after they started dating. Hudgens told PEOPLE in March that the engagement had surprised her, though she knew the moment would eventually come — she just didn't know when.

"I was extremely surprised," she said of Tucker's proposal. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out."

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Hudgens also opened up about her refreshed confidence as she prepares to walk down the aisle during a March appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"It feels amazing. It's so funny, I was talking about this with Cole…. People are always like, 'Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?'" Hudgens shared. "That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it."

"And you know what, it actually does," she continued. "There's a sense of security. You feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée."

Hudgens first sparked dating rumors with Tucker in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Hudgens later revealed she made the first move.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she shared on an earlier episode of The Drew Barrymore Show back in May 2021. "I found him, and we started talking." They made their relationship Insta-official on Valentine's Day that year.

She continued, "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

