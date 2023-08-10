Vanessa Hudgens Cheers on Fiancé Cole Tucker at Rockies Game

Vanessa Hudgens is her man’s No. 1 fan!

On Wednesday, the High School Musical alum, 34, was photographed sitting in the stands all smiles as she watched her beau, Colorado Rockies shortstop Cole Tucker, on the diamond.

“Vanessa Hudgens went to the Rockies game today to see her fiancé Cole Tucker play and this was her reaction to him getting a double,” the MLB Life official Instagram account posted.

In the photos, Hudgens kept it simple with a sleeveless white tee and a denim bottom. The Spring Breakers star sported colorful metallic stiletto nails and gold accessories and rounded off the look with a baseball cap.

Cole Tucker. Stacy Revere/Getty

The pair has been romantically linked since November 2020 when they were spotted embracing during a dinner date at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. Following the speculation, Hudgens and Tucker, 27, made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021. "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck,” the former Disney actress captioned a Feb. 14 photo as she kissed the baseball star.

From there, the two didn’t shy away from showing their love for one another — on social media or in the real world.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa,'" Tucker confessed during an MLB spring training interview in February 2021. It was the athlete’s first time publicly speaking about Hudgens.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I don't want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down," Tucker continued. "She's great. She'll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Hudgens revealed how she met Tucker.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," she said. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

Hudgens later confessed that she was the one who started their courtship. "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move," Hudgens told Drew Barrymore in May 2021.

The couple made their red carpet debut in November of that year at the TCL Chinese Theatre for the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Tick Tick...BOOM!.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. cole tucker/ instagram

In February, PEOPLE confirmed that the two got engaged. The baseball star popped the question in Paris and proposed to the Bad Boys for Life actress with an emerald-cut engagement ring. "YES. We couldn't be happier," Hudgens captioned a photo of the two hugging. Tucker shared the news on his Instagram account as well.

The proposal came just before Valentine’s Day, which Hudgens celebrated by showing off a photo of the two wearing matching tan and white outfits with decorative balloons in the background that read “Mr & Mrs.”

“Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine's Day ❤️," the actress captioned the post. “Forever and ever,” Tucker commented.