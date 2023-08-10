Vanessa Hudgens Cheers on Fiancé Cole Tucker at Rockies Game

The Hollywood couple is still going strong after meeting in a Zoom meditation group in 2021

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 01:12AM EDT
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker. Photo: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens is her man’s No. 1 fan!

On Wednesday, the High School Musical alum, 34, was photographed sitting in the stands all smiles as she watched her beau, Colorado Rockies shortstop Cole Tucker, on the diamond.

“Vanessa Hudgens went to the Rockies game today to see her fiancé Cole Tucker play and this was her reaction to him getting a double,” the MLB Life official Instagram account posted. 

In the photos, Hudgens kept it simple with a sleeveless white tee and a denim bottom. The Spring Breakers star sported colorful metallic stiletto nails and gold accessories and rounded off the look with a baseball cap. 

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Cole Tucker #11 of the Colorado Rockies is tagged out at home plate by William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning of a game at American Family Field on August 09, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cole Tucker.

Stacy Revere/Getty

The pair has been romantically linked since November 2020 when they were spotted embracing during a dinner date at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. Following the speculation, Hudgens and Tucker, 27, made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021. "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck,” the former Disney actress captioned a Feb. 14 photo as she kissed the baseball star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

From there, the two didn’t shy away from showing their love for one another — on social media or in the real world.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa,'" Tucker confessed during an MLB spring training interview in February 2021. It was the athlete’s first time publicly speaking about Hudgens.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest - Opening Night Gala Premiere of Netflix's "tick, tickâ¦BOOM" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2021 in Hollywood, California
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I don't want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down," Tucker continued. "She's great. She'll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Hudgens revealed how she met Tucker.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," she said. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

Hudgens later confessed that she was the one who started their courtship. "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move," Hudgens told Drew Barrymore in May 2021.

The couple made their red carpet debut in November of that year at the TCL Chinese Theatre for the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Tick Tick...BOOM!.

cole tucker and vanessa hudgens
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. cole tucker/ instagram

In February, PEOPLE confirmed that the two got engaged. The baseball star popped the question in Paris and proposed to the Bad Boys for Life actress with an emerald-cut engagement ring. "YES. We couldn't be happier," Hudgens captioned a photo of the two hugging. Tucker shared the news on his Instagram account as well. 

The proposal came just before Valentine’s Day, which Hudgens celebrated by showing off a photo of the two wearing matching tan and white outfits with decorative balloons in the background that read “Mr & Mrs.”

Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine's Day ❤️," the actress captioned the post. “Forever and ever,” Tucker commented.

Related Articles
Prince Harry and Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Go Shopping for Their Wives â See the Picture! Â https://www.instagram.com/p/CvvRduUBh4O/
Prince Harry and Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Go Shopping for Their Wives – See the Picture!
Sean Penn, 62, and Olga Korotkova, 43, lovingly hold hands as the couple are seen exiting Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi
Sean Penn and Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva Spend Date Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
EXCLUSIVE: Wayne Brady heads to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland
Wayne Brady Visits Disneyland with His Daughter Maile After Coming Out as Pansexual
Celebrating her special day, Meagan Good stepped out for a shopping trip with Jonathan Majors. Dressed in a vibrant orange shirt and grey leggings, Meagan looked radiant while Jonathan opted for a sleek all-black ensemble. The pair looked cheerful, possibly finding the perfect birthday gift.
Meagan Good Spends Birthday with Jonathan Majors Ahead of His Assault Trial
Taylor Swift ballet flats tout
Taylor Swift Changed Into Practical Ballet Flats After Her Concert — and This $27 Pair Looks So Similar
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are seen arriving at Club 55 in Saint Tropez
Bill Gates and Paula Hurd Hit Saint-Tropez After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Engagement Party
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge pose for a photograph as they visit Sportsid House
Kate Middleton Tidies Up to Ensure the Perfect Photo Op with Princess Charlotte — See the Video
Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale attend the premiere of 'High School Musical 3: Senior Year' at the Village Jam Factory
How 'HSMTMTS' Addressed Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's Absence in Season 4
King Charles III shakes hands with a well wisher during the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness
King Charles Hands Over the Tug of War Trophy During a Fun Outing at Mey Highland Games in Scotland
david beckham fam soccer game
David and Victoria Beckham Bring Kids Harper and Cruz to Inter Miami Soccer Match: 'What a Night'
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary arrive ahead of a dinner at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Crown Princess Mary Reveals World Cup Allegiance When Denmark Faces Her Home Country of Australia
Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles
Kobe Bryant Praised 'Sweet' Taylor Swift in Resurfaced Interview as Vanessa and Daughters Attend L.A. Show
SoFi and PEOPLE host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Enjoy Night Out with Daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Core Memory'
Princess Anne Supports Daughter Zara Tindall at Horse Show â Where Mia Looks More Grown Up Than Ever!
Princess Anne Supports Daughter Zara Tindall at Horse Trials — Where Mia Looks More Grown Up Than Ever!
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'