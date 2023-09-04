Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with Beyoncé at L.A. Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'

The philanthropist mom enjoyed a night out with her girls watching Beyoncé perform on Saturday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 11:08AM EDT
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with BeyoncÃ© at Los Angeles Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Bianka and Capri Bryant posing with Beyoncé. Photo:

Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Vanessa Bryant's girls had the time of their life at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

On Saturday night, the philanthropist mom, 41, enjoyed a night out with daughters Capri Kobe, 4, Bianka Bella, 6½, and Natalia Bryant, 20, to see the singer and family friend perform.

The family hung out with Jay-Z in the crowd's star-studded audience on night two of the tour, sharing photos and videos of everyone singing and dancing together.

"B always bringing the best vibes and next level performances. Love you B. 👑🐝❤️," Vanessa captioned one set of videos on Instagram, where she showed her daughters each having a great time.

After the show, the younger pair posed with the iconic singer, 42, with Vanessa sharing the shot and writing, "Auntie BB 👑🐝🤍🥰."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with BeyoncÃ© at Los Angeles Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka, Capri, and Natalia.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Last month, Vanessa treated Bianka and Natalia to another of the summer's biggest concerts — Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The mom of four posted a sweet photo on Instagram where Swift embraced little Bianka on the edge of the stage during her performance of “22."

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa captioned her post.

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with BeyoncÃ© at Los Angeles Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Bianka Bryant and Natalia Bryant singing to each other at Beyoncé concert.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Vanessa and husband Kobe Bryant also share daughter Gianna. Both the NBA star and the 13-year-old died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside seven other people.

The mom of four kept her late husband and daughter’s memory alive at the Swift concert with the clothing that she posted to her Instagram Story.

One photo showed the back of a blue denim jacket with the word "Swiftie" on top, plus a decorated picture of Swift and Kobe on stage when the singer performed at the Staples Center in 2015.

“Mambacita,” Vanessa captioned another snapshot of a decorated heart with stitching that read, "Say you’ll remember me" — lyrics taken from Swift’s 2014 song “Wildest Dreams." Another image showed the stack of bracelets Vanessa wore to the Swift concert, which honored Kobe and Gianna.

Vanessa also posted a sweet throwback video of Natalia and Gianna on her Instagram Story, where the sisters sang along to Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong with Me."

Related Articles
Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Pregnant Ciara Glows in Floaty Top with Husband Russell Wilson: ‘Mama and Dada’
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Scenes from Her Family's Summer Trip to Paris
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Pose All Over Paris in Fun-Filled Family Trip Photos
Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of All Three Kids on Their First Day of School
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 4 — Another Boy: 'So Excited'
Tamera Mowry-Housely's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes By So Fast'
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes by So Fast'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates 'Cuddly' Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'I'll Be Off Weeping'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones First Birthday After Recent Surgery
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones' First Birthday After Recent Surgery: 'My Angel Baby'
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday: ‘The Most Generous Soul’
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Pay Tribute to Jonas Brother Song 'Little Bird' with Matching Jackets
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Lilah and Jackson's First Day of School: 'Misty Eyed
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Lilah and Jackson's First Day of School: 'Misty Eyed'
Robin Thicke April Love Geary Global Ocean Gala 06 02 20 Instagram preschool 08 30 23
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Share Adorable Photos of All Three 'Babies' on First Day of School
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Her Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
Jessica Simpson Says Her Family Is 'So Happy' After Moving to Nashville for the Summer: 'Not on Guard'
Chandler Powell Instagram 08 31 23 - with Grace
Chandler Powell Laughs with Daughter Grace, 2, as She Pretends to Be a Koala in Silly Photo