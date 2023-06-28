Vanessa Bryant Wins Lawsuit Against Former Kobe Inc. President Who Made 'Offensive' Comments About the Family

Vanessa Bryant won a lawsuit against the former president of her late husband Kobe Bryant’s business empire, who allegedly made a number of "offensive" comments about the Bryant family and claimed the late NBA star had promised her a cut of a large investment he made in the sports drink company BodyArmor.

Court documents reviewed by PEOPLE show that Vanessa, 41, was awarded $1.5 million in attorney fees in a lawsuit against former Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter.

In the lawsuit, Vanessa alleged Carter “levied false claims against Mr. Bryant, and his company, immediately following his death," as well as a number of "offensive comments" about him, his company, and his family.

Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in early 2020. Six family friends also died in the crash that killed the 41-year-old NBA hall of famer.

Vanessa’s lawyers made the court filing Monday in the Orange County Superior Court, asking a judge to approve an arbitrator's decision to award Kobe's widow the attorney fees.

The dispute between the late NBA star and his company's former president dates back several years and continued into the final weeks of his life, according to the filing.

Vanessa Bryant. Araya Doheny/Getty

Kobe had originally invested $6 million into Body Armor in 2013, granting him a 10-percent stake in the company, according to the court documents filed Monday and first reported by TMZ.



Then six months before Kobe's death in 2019, Carter had claimed Kobe had “verbally promised” her a 2% cut of his investment earnings in BodyArmor, which was sold to Coca-Cola the year prior for $5.6 billion.

“Kobe Bryant never made any such promise,” Vanessa’s lawsuit claims. “In reality, Carter repeatedly demanded an equity interest in BodyArmor, and Mr. Bryant continuously rejected all of her demands.”



Molly Carter. Noam Galai/WireImage

The lawsuit alleges that at one point, Kobe even “scoffed” at Carter’s request for a cut of his profit and said she did not “deserve” the money.

Vanessa’s court filing also alleges Carter violated her employee contract by making a number of “offensive” and racist comments about the late NBA star and his family. “During his lifetime, Carter continuously complained about Mr. Bryant, and made numerous deeply offensive comments about him,” the filing says.

According to the lawsuit, Carter had called Kobe “f—ing insane” and a “douche.” Once while referring to one of Kobe's newborn babies, according to the lawsuit, Carter had asked a friend if the child had “botox lips.” In another instance while Carter was on a trip with the Bryants to an NBA All-Star game, the lawsuit alleges she “complained” that there were “a lot of fancy a-- black people” on the plane.

Kobe Bryant family. Kobe Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa’s attorneys filed the court documents Monday asking a judge to approve the award, and putting an end to the dispute with Carter, who was the president of the NBA star’s company from 2015 until September 2020.

A representative for Vanessa declined to comment further on the lawsuit when reached by PEOPLE. Carter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The legal victory comes four months after Vanessa reached a $28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County over the leaked photos from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and their daughter Gianna.

