Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy

Vanessa Bryant treated her daughters to a family day out at Camp Snoopy!

The philanthropist took her daughters, Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6 ½, and Capri, 4, to the Peanuts-themed amusement park at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

The mom of four, 41, shared photos of the family adventure via Instagram on Monday.

“Camp Snoopy 🏕️ ❤️,” Bryant captioned the carousel of sweet images from the children's amusement center.

Vanessa Bryant and her youngest daughters at Camp Snoopy. Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

In the first photo, Natalia wore a black cap featuring a yellow smiley face, a matching black vest, and a "love" gold pendant necklace. Bianka, meanwhile, wore an adorable blue bow in her hair and a white top with light blue denim shorts.

In the next photo, the proud mom took a selfie as she coordinated in white with Bianka and her youngest daughter, Capri, as they stood near the Balloon Race attraction.

The group went on multiple rides, with Bianka and Capri smiling big on the Flying Ace and later sitting together on Charlie Brown's Kite Flyer. The siblings wore similar white trainers with matching white socks during the sunny outing.

Vanessa Bryant's daughters at Camp Snoopy. Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa is also mom to late daughter Gianna Maria-Onore. Gianna died in a January 2020 helicopter crash at the age of 13 alongside her dad, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and seven others.

The family's latest trip comes days after attending Taylor Swift's show-stopping Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday.

During the 44-song set list, Swift embraced Bianka on the edge of the stage during her "22" hit. “We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram post of the sweet interaction after the show.

The "All Too Well" singer, 33, also placed her black bowler “22” hat on Bianka’s head before she kissed her cheek and hugged her.

Vanessa Bryant's daughters Bianka and Capri on the Flying Ace ride. Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The moment was a meaningful one, as the late athlete joined Swift on stage when she performed at the Staples Center in 2015. On Thursday, Vanessa wore a blue denim jacket with the word "Swiftie" on top that featured a photo of Swift and Kobe from that night years ago.