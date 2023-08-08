Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy

The family went on multiple rides, including the Balloon Race and Charlie Brown's Kite Flyer

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 8, 2023 01:13PM EDT
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Photo:

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant treated her daughters to a family day out at Camp Snoopy!

The philanthropist took her daughters, Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6 ½, and Capri, 4, to the Peanuts-themed amusement park at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. 

The mom of four, 41, shared photos of the family adventure via Instagram on Monday.

“Camp Snoopy 🏕️ ❤️,” Bryant captioned the carousel of sweet images from the children's amusement center.

Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant and her youngest daughters at Camp Snoopy.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

In the first photo, Natalia wore a black cap featuring a yellow smiley face, a matching black vest, and a "love" gold pendant necklace. Bianka, meanwhile, wore an adorable blue bow in her hair and a white top with light blue denim shorts. 

In the next photo, the proud mom took a selfie as she coordinated in white with Bianka and her youngest daughter, Capri, as they stood near the Balloon Race attraction.

The group went on multiple rides, with Bianka and Capri smiling big on the Flying Ace and later sitting together on Charlie Brown's Kite Flyer. The siblings wore similar white trainers with matching white socks during the sunny outing.

Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant's daughters at Camp Snoopy.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa is also mom to late daughter Gianna Maria-Onore. Gianna died in a January 2020 helicopter crash at the age of 13 alongside her dad, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and seven others.

The family's latest trip comes days after attending Taylor Swift's show-stopping Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday.

During the 44-song set list, Swift embraced Bianka on the edge of the stage during her "22" hit. “We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram post of the sweet interaction after the show.

The "All Too Well" singer, 33, also placed her black bowler “22” hat on Bianka’s head before she kissed her cheek and hugged her.

Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant's daughters Bianka and Capri on the Flying Ace ride.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The moment was a meaningful one, as the late athlete joined Swift on stage when she performed at the Staples Center in 2015. On Thursday, Vanessa wore a blue denim jacket with the word "Swiftie" on top that featured a photo of Swift and Kobe from that night years ago.

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: ‘Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day’
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady Brings Two of His Kids on 'Life Changing' African Safari for His Birthday — See the Photos!
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Reveals Baby's Name - And It Includes Nods to Grandfather Elvis Presley and Late Brother
Brett Young; Sam Hunt
Brett Young Talks Bonding with Sam Hunt Over Being a Girl Dad: ‘It Softens You’
Katherine Schwarzenegger Hugs Daughter Lyla as They Celebrate Her Third Birthday
Katherine Schwarzenegger Hugs Daughter Lyla as They Celebrate Her Third Birthday: 'Joy of My Life'
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Sterling's Football Fun with Patrick Mahomes at NFL Training Camp
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos of Daughter's Football Fun with Patrick Mahomes at NFL Training Camp
Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Wahlberg, daughter, horseback riding, Instagram
Mark Wahlberg Smiles with Daughter Grace as She Takes Third Place in Horseback Riding: 'So Proud'
Kaley Cuoco and daughter, Matilda
All About Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s Daughter, Matilda
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo of Toddler Daughter Grace Enjoying Quality Time Racing with Chandler Powell and Robert Irwin
Bindi Irwin Shows Daughter Grace Twinning in Khakis with Uncle Robert Irwin and Dad Chandler Powell
Lamar Odom Shares Rare Photos with Son Lamar Jr. and Daughter Destiny: 'My Family'
Lamar Odom Shares Rare Photos with Son Lamar Jr. and Daughter Destiny: 'My Family'
Alicia Keys and Son Genesis Pose with Taylor Swift in Then and Now Photos: 'Big Beautiful Spirit'
Alicia Keys and Son Genesis Pose with Taylor Swift in Then and Now Photos: 'Big Beautiful Spirit'
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take 'First Vacation as a Family of Six' — See the Photos!
Tom Pelphrey Shares Sweet Snap of Kaley Cuoco Smiling with Baby Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Smiles with Baby Girl Matilda in Sweet Photo Snapped by Tom Pelphrey
Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Fun in the Pool
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Some Dramatic Fun in the Pool
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville Says She Can't Give Her Sons the Same Life as Their Dad: 'But We Have a Really Fun House!' (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan
Dina Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay Was 'Always Meant to Be a Mother' After Welcoming Baby (Exclusive)