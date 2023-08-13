Vanessa Bryant Spends Sweet Zoo Day With Daughters Bianka and Capri: 'Madagascar Movie but for Realsies'

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are experiencing the movies in real life!

The philanthropist, 41, and her two youngest daughters spent a sweet day date at the Central Park Zoo in New York City over the weekend, shortly before she helped celebrate her late husband Kobe's teammate Pau Gasol during his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

On Saturday, Bryant shared a handful of images from their day at the zoo, with a silly caption referencing the 2005 animated film that was set at the location.

"Madagascar Movie but for realsies…..Central Park Zoo 🌳," Bryant captioned her Instagram carousel.

In the post, Bianka, 6½, and Capri, 4, could be seen wearing floral summer dresses, as they both smiled big for the camera.

Bryant also shared some shots of monkeys, turtles, birds and her daughters hanging with some friends at the zoo to complete the post.

The outing comes over a week after Bianka got the ultimate treat from Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, when the pop star embraced the little one on the edge of the stage during her performance of “22."

During the SoFi Stadium performance, Swift gave Bianka a big hug and even placed her black bowler “22” hat on Bianka’s head. Vanessa posted a cute photo on Instagram to celebrate the special day, writing “We love you @taylorswift ❤️."

Capri Bryant at the Central Park Zoo. Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The heartfelt moment certainly wasn't the first time that the Bryant family interacted with the music superstar. Swift, 33, previously brought out Kobe, a Lakers legend, on stage at the Staples Center back in 2015.

Kobe died five years later in a January 2020 helicopter crash with daughter Gianna and seven others. Vanessa and Kobe also share eldest daughter Natalia, 20.

After the Bryant family took to the Eras Tour, a resurfaced interview from 2019 featuring Bryant showing his love for Swift began to make the rounds on social media. "I think it’s important to listen to people who do great things," Kobe said on The Jordan Harbinger Show at the time, after Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, that summer.

"You can't have that level of consistent success and not be a killer," Kobe explained. "It's impossible."

Kobe added that he essentially studied Swift's work ethic and wondered, "How does she write?" and "How does she get into that mental space to be able to create things over and over?"

"I don't care if you don't like her music. Look at what she's doing," he continued. "It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over. And so, I try to learn from it as much as I can."

Kobe also revealed that Swift was "a sweetheart to my girls before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift" and that "if she needs something, I'm always there."

