Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Tribute to Kobe on Her Taylor Swift Concert Swag: 'Say You'll Remember Me'

Vanessa was prepared for Swift's Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium

By
Melissa Montoya is an associate editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in USA Today, The News-Press, The Naples Daily News, The Miami Herald and WINK News.
Published on August 4, 2023 01:21AM EDT
Vanessa Bryant kept her late husband Kobe Bryant's memory alive as she visited SoFi Stadium on Thursday for the Taylor Swift concert.

Bryant, 41, shared photos to her Instagram story of the concert swag she wore to watch Swift perform and they were all devoted to memorializing Kobe and their daughter 13-year-old Gianna, who died in a 2020 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of seven more.

One photo showed the back of a jean jacket emblazoned with the image of Swift and Kobe sharing the stage when she previously performed at the Staples Center. The photo was taken in 2015, according to Lakers Nation. During that concert, the Los Angeles Lakers player surprised Swift with a banner of her own hanging from the rafters that read, "Most sold out performances."

Another photo showed a heart enclosing the lyrics "Say You'll Remember Me," from the 2014 hit song "Wildest Dreams." Bryant also shared a photo of the bracelets given to her by her daughter Natalia Bryant, 20. The bracelets honored Kobe and Gianna.

"My @taylorswift stack," Vanessa captioned the photo. "Thanks for my bracelets @nataliabryant."

The mother of four also shared a sweet throwback video of Natalia and Gianna singing along to Taylor's 2008 song "You Belong with Me." The video was posted in 2018 while the family was on vacation. Bryant is also mother to Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3.

"My babies are my 🌎🌟🌟🌟❤️," Bryant captioned the video, adding the #swifties hashtag.

Swift was among the many celebrities who mourned Kobe and Gianna in January 2020. The two died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, alongside six other passengers and the pilot.

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy," Swift tweeted. "I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

