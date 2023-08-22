Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her daughter Natalia Bryant's return to campus.

The oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant is currently attending the University of Southern California, and had her first day back following the summer break.

Making sure Natalia, 20, felt the love and pride of her father, Vanessa, 41, sent her daughter flowers that were signed as coming from Kobe.

In the photo Natalia posted to her Instagram Story Monday night, bright roses in orange, yellow and pink gracefully surrounded the letter.



“Happy first day of school! Love you always, Daddy,” the card read.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Natalia Bryant's flowers for her first day of school. Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Atop her snap of the beautiful flower arrangement, Natalia wrote, “First day of school always, @kobebryant.”

“Thank you, Mommy @vanessabryant,” the new college junior added on her photo, which was re-posted to Vanessa's Instagram Story.

Natalia also posted a mirror selfie of her smiling at her phone, while sporting a long-sleeved top with ripped blue jeans.

“First day of grade 15,” she captioned the snap.



In January 2020, Natalia’s father died in a tragic helicopter crash, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Along with Natalia and the late Gianna, Vanessa and Kobe are also parents to daughters Capri Kobe, 4, and Bianka Bella, 6.

Vanessa recently unveiled the new Kobe Bryant 8 Protro sneaker. Designed by the mother of four, the shoe is set to be released Wednesday, which would have been Kobe's 45th birthday.

“The Halo concept will be an annual release that will honor and celebrate this special date,” Nike wrote on their website.

A black-and-white teaser clip of the sneaker was also showcased on Vanessa's Instagram. “Kobe 8 'Halo' 8.23.23 🤍 This will be one of many Kobe 8 'Halo' styles coming soon🤍, “ she wrote in the caption.