Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'

Natalia Bryant is the oldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe, the latter of whom died in a January 2020 helicopter crash

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 10:31AM EDT
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant and daughter Natalia at the Hollywood premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Feb. 26, 2018. Photo:

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her daughter Natalia Bryant's return to campus.

The oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant is currently attending the University of Southern California, and had her first day back following the summer break.

Making sure Natalia, 20, felt the love and pride of her father, Vanessa, 41, sent her daughter flowers that were signed as coming from Kobe.

In the photo Natalia posted to her Instagram Story Monday night, bright roses in orange, yellow and pink gracefully surrounded the letter.

“Happy first day of school! Love you always, Daddy,” the card read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Natalia 'First Day of School' Flowers Signed as Coming from Late Dad Kobe Bryant
Natalia Bryant's flowers for her first day of school.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Atop her snap of the beautiful flower arrangement, Natalia wrote, “First day of school always, @kobebryant.”

“Thank you, Mommy @vanessabryant,” the new college junior added on her photo, which was re-posted to Vanessa's Instagram Story.

Natalia also posted a mirror selfie of her smiling at her phone, while sporting a long-sleeved top with ripped blue jeans.

“First day of grade 15,” she captioned the snap.

In January 2020,  Natalia’s father died in a tragic helicopter crash, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Along with Natalia and the late Gianna, Vanessa and Kobe are also parents to daughters Capri Kobe, 4, and Bianka Bella, 6.

Vanessa recently unveiled the new Kobe Bryant 8 Protro sneaker. Designed by the mother of four, the shoe is set to be released Wednesday, which would have been Kobe's 45th birthday.

“The Halo concept will be an annual release that will honor and celebrate this special date,” Nike wrote on their website.

A black-and-white teaser clip of the sneaker was also showcased on Vanessa's Instagram. “Kobe 8 'Halo' 8.23.23 🤍 This will be one of many Kobe 8 'Halo' styles coming soon🤍, “ she wrote in the caption.

Related Articles
New Kobe Bryant Sneaker, 8 Protro, Designed by Vanessa Bryant, Released By Nike
Nike Unveils New Kobe Bryant 8 Protro Sneaker Designed by Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Spends Sweet Zoo Day With Daughter Bianka: 'Madagascar Movie but for realsies'
Vanessa Bryant Spends Sweet Zoo Day With Daughters Bianka and Capri: 'Madagascar Movie but for Realsies'
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Vanessa Bryant shared a Sweet Tribute for Kobe during Taylor Swift's concert
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Tribute to Kobe on Her Taylor Swift Concert Swag: 'Say You'll Remember Me'
Vanessa Bryant Kobe Father's Day
Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Remember Kobe Bryant as 'Very Best Girl Daddy' on Father's Day
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Photos of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Vanessa Bryant with her daughters in Spain https://www.instagram.com/p/CumY44cAnOk/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuj7VEzrKRz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuj_0Y6LDdh/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CukVysEPrTz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CukvnmaPsNA/
Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Fun-Filled Vacation in Spain with Her Daughters — See the Photos!
Vanessa Laine Bryant; Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Late Daughter Gianna's 17th Birthday: 'Miss You So Much, Sweet Angel'
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Unveils and Dedicates Basketball Court in Compton to Kobe and Gianna
VANESSA BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 22nd Wedding Anniversary with Late Husband Kobe: 'I Love You'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
All About Natalia Bryant, the 20-Year-Old Model and Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant
Natalia Bryant, Beyoncé
Natalia Bryant Is Working for Beyoncé as an Intern on the Superstar's Renaissance World Tour
Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Jeanie Buss, Byron Scott Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kobe Bryant's Daughters, 3 and 6, Put Hands in Late Dad's Handprint in Touching Moment: Photo
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Sabrina Ionescu and Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's Daughters Are All Smiles in Cute TikTok with WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu