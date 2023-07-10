Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Photos of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World

Vanessa Bryant shared some sweet photos from a family trip last month to celebrate her youngest daughter, Capri, turning 4.

The Southern California-based clan headed off to Walt Disney World Resort on the opposite coast in Orlando, Florida.

In Vanessa's featured photo, the mom — wearing pink-and-yellow Minnie Mouse ears — held a tiara-wearing Capri on her lap, smooching her cheek in front of Cinderella's castle. Other images in the series featured cake pops of Disney characters, along with a group photo including Capri's sisters, Natalia, 20, and Bianka, 6, all wearing Disney-themed personalized birthday shirts for the little girl.

Capri Bryant at Disney World in June 2023. Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa, 41, also shared a snap of herself on a ride with her nephew, Justin Gonzalez, and the family caught a stage show featuring Donald Duck while at the famed park as well.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton expressed some heart-eyed emojis in the comments section, while celeb stylist Rachel Zoe wrote: "Favorite Disney princesses."



The family's lighter occasions come after the death of the girls' dad, Kobe Bryant, who died with their 13-year-old sister Gianna and six other passengers in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.

Vanessa and the three girls continue to openly celebrate the basketball legend's legacy, which was honored earlier this ear by the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Vanessa Bryant with friends and family at Disney World in June 2023. Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Kobe became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the iconic Hollywood venue in 2011. In March, the family appeared in his honor as they permanently placed his handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the theatre.

Lionel Hahn/Getty

Natalia gave a loving speech at the ceremony with her mom and younger sisters Bianka and Capri watching on.

"I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant," Natalia began at the time. Calling Kobe the "MVP of girl dads," she spoke about witnessing his intense work ethic as a basketball player and how despite his busy schedule, the Laker legend always made time for his four daughters.

Ending her speech, Natalia said that they will love Kobe "forever and always."

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy."

Talking to Extra in 2017, the former shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers admitted that his wife was hoping to have a boy one day. “I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We’ll see. I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do,” he joked.

He added that while his teammates teased him for being outnumbered in his own home, he loved having daughters. “My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess.'"