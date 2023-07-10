Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Photos of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World

The late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter turned 4 on June 20

By
Published on July 10, 2023 10:46AM EDT
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Vanessa Bryant and daughter Capri at Disney World in June 2023. . Photo:

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant shared some sweet photos from a family trip last month to celebrate her youngest daughter, Capri, turning 4.

The Southern California-based clan headed off to Walt Disney World Resort on the opposite coast in Orlando, Florida.

In Vanessa's featured photo, the mom — wearing pink-and-yellow Minnie Mouse ears — held a tiara-wearing Capri on her lap, smooching her cheek in front of Cinderella's castle. Other images in the series featured cake pops of Disney characters, along with a group photo including Capri's sisters, Natalia, 20, and Bianka, 6, all wearing Disney-themed personalized birthday shirts for the little girl.

Capri Bryant
Capri Bryant at Disney World in June 2023.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa, 41, also shared a snap of herself on a ride with her nephew, Justin Gonzalez, and the family caught a stage show featuring Donald Duck while at the famed park as well.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton expressed some heart-eyed emojis in the comments section, while celeb stylist Rachel Zoe wrote: "Favorite Disney princesses."

The family's lighter occasions come after the death of the girls' dad, Kobe Bryant, who died with their 13-year-old sister Gianna and six other passengers in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.

Vanessa and the three girls continue to openly celebrate the basketball legend's legacy, which was honored earlier this ear by the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Vanessa Bryant with friends and family at Disney World in June 2023.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Kobe became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the iconic Hollywood venue in 2011. In March, the family appeared in his honor as they permanently placed his handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the theatre.

Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Jeanie Buss, Byron Scott Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lionel Hahn/Getty

Natalia gave a loving speech at the ceremony with her mom and younger sisters Bianka and Capri watching on.

"I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant," Natalia began at the time. Calling Kobe the "MVP of girl dads," she spoke about witnessing his intense work ethic as a basketball player and how despite his busy schedule, the Laker legend always made time for his four daughters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ending her speech, Natalia said that they will love Kobe "forever and always."

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy."

Talking to Extra in 2017, the former shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers admitted that his wife was hoping to have a boy one day. “I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We’ll see. I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do,” he joked.

He added that while his teammates teased him for being outnumbered in his own home, he loved having daughters. “My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess.'"

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video of 'Wonderful' Daughter Penelope for 11th Birthday
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala; Kulture is 5
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Girl is 5’
Will Smith Jada Jaden
Will Smith and Wife Jada Celebrate Son Jaden’s 25th Birthday — And Tease Him for Not Having Kids Yet!
Penelope Turns 11! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Aunts Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner
Penelope Disick Turns 11! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Grandma Kris Jenner and More
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Chrissy Teigen and kids
‘Tired’ Mom of 4 Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Kids on Instagram
Michael Rubin White Party
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Make Rare Appearance with His Daughter, 17, at Star-Studded White Party
Jana Kramer and kids on vacation
Pregnant Jana Kramer Posts Photos from 'Full Circle' Family Vacation to Mackinac Island
Matthew McConaughey and Levi McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Surprise Son Levi by Letting Him Join Social Media on 15th Birthday
Khloe Kardashian rap sleepover True Dream
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Back 'Fancy Girls' for Sleepover with Dream — See the Cute Clips
Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart Baby
Da Brat Is a Mom! Rapper and Wife Jesseca Welcome Baby Boy (Exclusive)
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Instagram
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Wishes Him a Happy Birthday: 'You Bring So Much Happiness'
Brittany Mahomes Yellowstone Vacation
Brittany Mahomes Takes Her Kids Up a Mountain While on Family Vacation in Yellowstone
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard"
Alexis Ohanian Feels 'Confident' as a Dad as He and Serena Williams Prepare for Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'