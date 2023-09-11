Vanessa Bryant Poses with Gwen Stefani at Her Concert: 'Just a Couple of Anaheim Girls'

Vanessa Bryant and Gwen Stefani share a special connection!

At the singer's hometown concert in Anaheim, California on Saturday night, Vanessa, who is also from the city, appeared to bond with The Voice judge over their shared roots.

Sporting matching red pouts and pointing playfully at each other, the philanthropist, 41, and musician, 53, posed for a photo together while backstage at the show.

The Granity Studio CEO shared the picture on Instagram alongside the caption, “Just a couple of Anaheim Girls,” a nod to their shared background and the song “Just a Girl,” one of Stefani’s biggest hits with her former band No Doubt.

The No Doubt frontwoman wore a sequined black and silver ensemble that she later wore on stage, and Vanessa repped her home city with a white “Anaheim” T-shirt.

The wife of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant attended the Honda Center show with her daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

In footage of the concert outing, which the philanthropist mom shared on Instagram, the family appeared to be massive Stefani fans, singing along an array of her hits, including “The Sweet Escape,” “Hollaback Girl,” “Rich Girl,” “Cool,” “Luxurious” and “What You Waiting For?”

“Sweet Escape last night,” Vanessa captioned a carousel of videos of her singing with her girls, as well as footage of the “Spiderwebs” singer performing on stage.

Stefani shared a post of her own chronicling the meaningful concert.

"ANAHEIM 🍊 !! thank u for such an incredible hometown show 🤍,” she wrote alongside a video documenting the special night. “We’ve built decades of love + memories together, and getting the opportunity to share that with u at @hondacenter for the 9th time was nothing short of a dream ✨.”

“Thank u to @hondacenter, the dancers, all of the crew + everyone who made this happen 💕 gx,” she concluded the post.

Vanessa and her daughters are serial concertgoers. The music-loving family has spent several nights out at shows together recently.

Earlier this month, the foursome attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, where they danced together and hung out with JAY-Z in the star-studded crowd.

"B always bringing the best vibes and next level performances. Love you B. 👑🐝❤️," Vanessa captioned an Instagram carousel of videos of herself and her daughters at the concert.

After the show, the “Love on Top” singer snapped a photo with Bianka and Capri, and the philanthropist mom shared the shot alongside the caption: "Auntie BB 👑🐝🤍🥰."

In August, Vanessa and her daughters attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles, where the singer embraced Bianka on the edge of the stage while performing her song “22."

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa wrote alongside a post capturing the sweet moment.

