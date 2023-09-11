Vanessa Bryant Poses with Gwen Stefani at Her Concert: 'Just a Couple of Anaheim Girls'

"Sweet Escape last night," Bryant said of the concert, which she attended with daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 12:37PM EDT
Vanessa Bryant Poses With Gwen Stefani At Her Concert
Vanessa Bryant and Gwen Stefani at Stefani's Sept. 9 concert in Anaheim, California. Photo:

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant and Gwen Stefani share a special connection!

At the singer's hometown concert in Anaheim, California on Saturday night, Vanessa, who is also from the city, appeared to bond with The Voice judge over their shared roots.

Sporting matching red pouts and pointing playfully at each other, the philanthropist, 41, and musician, 53, posed for a photo together while backstage at the show.

The Granity Studio CEO shared the picture on Instagram alongside the caption, “Just a couple of Anaheim Girls,” a nod to their shared background and the song “Just a Girl,” one of Stefani’s biggest hits with her former band No Doubt.

The No Doubt frontwoman wore a sequined black and silver ensemble that she later wore on stage, and Vanessa repped her home city with a white “Anaheim” T-shirt.

The wife of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant attended the Honda Center show with her daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

In footage of the concert outing, which the philanthropist mom shared on Instagram, the family appeared to be massive Stefani fans, singing along an array of her hits, including “The Sweet Escape,” “Hollaback Girl,” “Rich Girl,” “Cool,” “Luxurious” and “What You Waiting For?”

“Sweet Escape last night,” Vanessa captioned a carousel of videos of her singing with her girls, as well as footage of the “Spiderwebs” singer performing on stage.

Stefani shared a post of her own chronicling the meaningful concert.

"ANAHEIM 🍊 !! thank u for such an incredible hometown show 🤍,” she wrote alongside a video documenting the special night. “We’ve built decades of love + memories together, and getting the opportunity to share that with u at @hondacenter for the 9th time was nothing short of a dream ✨.”

“Thank u to @hondacenter, the dancers, all of the crew + everyone who made this happen 💕 gx,” she concluded the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanessa and her daughters are serial concertgoers. The music-loving family has spent several nights out at shows together recently.

Earlier this month, the foursome attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, where they danced together and hung out with JAY-Z in the star-studded crowd.

"B always bringing the best vibes and next level performances. Love you B. 👑🐝❤️," Vanessa captioned an Instagram carousel of videos of herself and her daughters at the concert.

After the show, the “Love on Top” singer snapped a photo with Bianka and Capri, and the philanthropist mom shared the shot alongside the caption: "Auntie BB 👑🐝🤍🥰."

In August, Vanessa and her daughters attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles, where the singer embraced Bianka on the edge of the stage while performing her song “22."

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa wrote alongside a post capturing the sweet moment.

Related Articles
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with BeyoncÃ© at Los Angeles Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with Beyoncé at L.A. Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Vanessa Bryant Spends Sweet Zoo Day With Daughter Bianka: 'Madagascar Movie but for realsies'
Vanessa Bryant Spends Sweet Zoo Day With Daughters Bianka and Capri: 'Madagascar Movie but for Realsies'
Vaness Bryant posts to Instagram for Kobe Bryant's birthday
Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe on What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday: 'Love You Always & Forever'
Vanessa Bryant shared a Sweet Tribute for Kobe during Taylor Swift's concert
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Tribute to Kobe on Her Taylor Swift Concert Swag: 'Say You'll Remember Me'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'
New Kobe Bryant Sneaker, 8 Protro, Designed by Vanessa Bryant, Released By Nike
Nike Unveils New Kobe Bryant 8 Protro Sneaker Designed by Vanessa Bryant
Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles
Kobe Bryant Praised 'Sweet' Taylor Swift in Resurfaced Interview as Vanessa and Daughters Attend L.A. Show
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
Mindy Kaling goes to Taylor Swift's first LA Eras Tour stop.
Mindy Kaling Raves About Taylor Swift Concert: 'The First Night of the L.A. Eras Tour Was Everything!'
Vanessa Bryant and daughters, Eras Tour;
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls
Vanessa Bryant with her daughters in Spain https://www.instagram.com/p/CumY44cAnOk/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuj7VEzrKRz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuj_0Y6LDdh/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CukVysEPrTz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CukvnmaPsNA/
Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Fun-Filled Vacation in Spain with Her Daughters — See the Photos!
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Photos of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' â 'Like a Big Sister' â After UK Festival
Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' — 'Like a Big Sister' — After Joint UK Show