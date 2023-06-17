Vanessa Bryant Unveils and Dedicates Basketball Court in Compton to Kobe and Gianna

"Thank you for showing up and showing out for our exclusive court reopening at Wilson Park in honor of Kobe and Gianna," Bryant said

By
Published on June 17, 2023 02:27PM EDT
Vanessa Bryant
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty; Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP

Vanessa Bryant is continuing to honor the legacies of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Bryant, 41, unveiled a refurbished basketball court in California's Wilson Park on Friday, dedicated to the memories of her late husband and daughter.

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, in collaboration with BodyArmor, opened the court alongside murals of the late NBA legend and his daughter — who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

"🖤LOS ANGELES🤍 Thank you for showing up and showing out for our exclusive court reopening at Wilson Park in honor of Kobe and Gianna 🙏🏼 Special thanks to artist @sloe_motions for the incredible mural & @lisaleslie and @traeyoung for being a big part of this special occasion," Bryant wrote, thanking former WNBA center Lisa Leslie and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who were also present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"To our donors - you made this happen. Every single dollar you’ve donated and merch you’ve purchased from the foundation goes toward our mission of creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports," she continued. "@drinkbodyarmor, you couldn’t be a more amazing partner. Stay tuned for the next court launch. #PlayGigisWay #MambaForever."

Vanessa Bryant Unveils LA Basketball Court in Partnership with BODYARMOR x MMSF.
Vanessa Bryant unveils basketball court in Compton to honor Kobe and Gianna.

BODYARMOR

According to a release, both BODYARMOR and MMSF have committed $24 million to assist with access to youth sports, with courts already unveiled in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Phoenix.

“Growing up idolizing Kobe … it was an honor for me to be in his presence,” Young said, per the Los Angeles Daily News. "I’m excited and honored to be a part of this. I remember being a part of certain courts and just being able to get better at my game on these courts.”

“For years we’ve been trying to build a basketball court in a public space in L.A. and we’re so thankful to council member [Andre] Spicer and Mayor [Emma] Sharif for allowing us to be included in your community,” Bryant added, per the outlet.

Vanessa Bryant Unveils LA Basketball Court in Partnership with BODYARMOR x MMSF.

BODYARMOR

The court in Compton features numerous murals of the basketball legend and his daughter, including one of them next to each other with the word "Forever" painted in front of them, and two others for each separately.

Earlier this year, Natalia Bryant delivered an emotional speech as her family unveiled Kobe's handprints at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

"I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant," Natalia, who was joined by her mother and younger sisters Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, began.

Vanessa Bryant Unveils LA Basketball Court in Partnership with BODYARMOR x MMSF.
Vanessa Bryant unveils basketball court in Compton to honor Kobe and Gianna, alongside Trae Young and Lisa Leslie.

BODYARMOR

Calling Kobe the "MVP of girl dads," she also spoke about witnessing his work ethic as a basketball player and his commitment to fatherhood.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," she said.

