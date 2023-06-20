Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Remember Kobe Bryant as 'Very Best Girl Daddy' on Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Father's Day.

The mom of four, 41, shared an Instagram Reel Sunday that featured special moments that the late NBA star shared with their daughters — Capri, 3, Bianka, 6, and Natalia, 20, and Gianna, who died at 13 in the helicopter crash alongside their dad.

"Happy Father’s Day to the very best girl daddy, @kobebryant ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the video.

Natalia also shared a tribute to her dad on her Instagram Story, alongside a throwback photo of him holding her as a toddler.

"Happy Father's Day, Daddy💌," she wrote, adding, "Thank you for being the best dad in the 🌎!"



In March, Vanessa and her daughters appeared at the unveiling of the late NBA star's handprints at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

During the unveiling, Kobe and Vanessa's youngest daughters looked around curiously as they took in the moment, while both Natalia and Vanessa could be seen getting emotional.

The little girls also enjoyed putting their hands and feet in their late dad's prints, with their mom and big sister watching on.

Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Natalia also spoke at the event, honoring her dad with a few words about how Kobe was the "MVP of girl dads."

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," she said.

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy."

