Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Remember Kobe Bryant as 'Very Best Girl Daddy' on Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating everything Kobe Bryant did for his girls as a father of four in a loving Instagram post on Father's Day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 12:32PM EDT
Vanessa Bryant Kobe Father's Day
Photo:

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram;

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Father's Day.

The mom of four, 41, shared an Instagram Reel Sunday that featured special moments that the late NBA star shared with their daughters — Capri, 3, Bianka, 6, and Natalia, 20, and Gianna, who died at 13 in the helicopter crash alongside their dad.

"Happy Father’s Day to the very best girl daddy, @kobebryant ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the video.

Natalia also shared a tribute to her dad on her Instagram Story, alongside a throwback photo of him holding her as a toddler.

"Happy Father's Day, Daddy💌," she wrote, adding, "Thank you for being the best dad in the 🌎!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 


In March, Vanessa and her daughters appeared at the unveiling of the late NBA star's handprints at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

During the unveiling, Kobe and Vanessa's youngest daughters looked around curiously as they took in the moment, while both Natalia and Vanessa could be seen getting emotional.

The little girls also enjoyed putting their hands and feet in their late dad's prints, with their mom and big sister watching on.

Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Remember Kobe Bryant as the 'Very Best Girl Daddy' on Father's Day

Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Natalia also spoke at the event, honoring her dad with a few words about how Kobe was the "MVP of girl dads."

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," she said.

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy."

Related Articles
Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Jeanie Buss, Byron Scott Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kobe Bryant's Daughters, 3 and 6, Put Hands in Late Dad's Handprint in Touching Moment: Photo
VANESSA BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 22nd Wedding Anniversary with Late Husband Kobe: 'I Love You'
Natalia Bryant, Beyoncé
Natalia Bryant Is Working for Beyoncé as an Intern on the Superstar's Renaissance World Tour
Vanessa Laine Bryant; Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Late Daughter Gianna's 17th Birthday: 'Miss You So Much, Sweet Angel'
Vanessa Bryant Shares Throwback Photos from Kobe's 2011 Handprint Ceremony
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Throwback Photos from Kobe Bryant's 2011 Handprint Ceremony
Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Honor Kobe Bryant in Emotional Handprint Ceremony: 'Love You Forever'
Byron Scott Calls Natalia Bryant 'A Beautiful Person' After Her Speech Honoring Dad Kobe: 'He Loved His Girls'
Byron Scott Calls Natalia Bryant 'a Beautiful Person' After Her Speech Honoring Dad Kobe: 'He Loved His Girls'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
All About Natalia Bryant, the 20-Year-Old Model and Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Unveils and Dedicates Basketball Court in Compton to Kobe and Gianna
Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Says She's 'So Proud' of Daughter Natalia for Speaking at Kobe's Handprint Ceremony
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe a Happy Valentine's Day with Sweet Photo and Video: 'Forever'
LeBron James Poses with Kobe Bryant's Daughters at NBA All Star Game
LeBron James Greets Kobe Bryant's Daughters at the NBA All-Star Game — See the Sweet Moment!
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Goes to Lakers' Arena for the First Time Since Kobe's Memorial to Honor Pau Gasol
Former Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol wipes tears away as his jersey #16 is retired during a halftime ceremony during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023.
Pau Gasol Tears Up as Lakers Retire His Jersey Next to Kobe Bryant's: 'I Love You, Brother'
Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant - Baby2Baby
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Daughter Natalia a Happy Birthday: 'Welcome to Your 20s'
Michael B. Jordan on How Kobe Bryant and Other Famous 'Girl Dads' Inspired Creed III
Michael B. Jordan on How Kobe Bryant and Other Famous 'Girl Dads' Inspired 'Creed III'