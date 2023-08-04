Vanessa and Nick Lachey Enjoy Night Out with Daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Core Memory'

The Lacheys share daughter Brooklyn, 8, and sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 4, 2023 11:17AM EDT
SoFi and PEOPLE host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023
Photo:

Presley Ann/Getty

It's no cruel summer for Nick and Vanessa Lachey's daughter!

On Thursday, the Love is Blind co-hosts and real-life couple enjoyed a night out with their 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Before attending the show, the three Lacheys stopped by the SoFi and PEOPLE Taylor Swift pre-concert party, posing together for a sweet family photo.

In one snap, Nick, 49, and Vanessa, 42, place their hands on their daughter's shoulders as the three of them smile at the camera. In another photo, Vanessa and Brooklyn wear matching denim jackets with "Lachey" written across the back.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

SoFi and PEOPLE host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023

Presley Ann/Getty

Vanessa later carries a sleepy Brooklyn as they stand by a railing. Decked out in their denim jackets, the mother-daughter duo shared a sweet moment before the Taylor Swift show.

On her Instagram, Vanessa posted another adorable photo with Brooklyn, with the two putting their hands together to make a heart.

"🫶🏽 @taylorswift A night we will remember forever! Thank you @sofi & @people for this incredible moment! A core memory was created for SURE! 👯‍♀️🪩🤠," she wrote in the caption.

The Lacheys share daughter Brooklyn and sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10.

Earlier this summer, the family of five enjoyed a family vacation to Kiawah Island, where Vanessa shared a sweet photo of her family on Instagram. The picture showed herself and Nick with all three of their kids and their extended family.

SoFi and PEOPLE host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023

Presley Ann/Getty

"Party of 10!!!" the NCIS Hawaii actress captioned her photo.

"2 families, 6 kids, LOTS of laughs & good times!!! We love our Christensen Family and the Kiawah Island/Charleston hangs," she continued. "(Fun fact, I went to school here 6-12th grade!) Summer fun going strong, lots of QT! ❤️ Now on to the next stop #LacheyPartyof5."

In the beginning of the summer, Vanessa shared a photo of her kids celebrating summer vacation. In the photo, her three kids posed in a pool alongside the beach, each wearing swimsuits. Her two sons both wore rash guards and goggles.

"Schoooooolz Out For Summer 🌴❤️👦🏻👧🏼🧒🏻," she captioned the post, ushering in the start of vacation.

Related Articles
vanessa and nick lachey kids vacation.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Pose with All Three Kids on Kiawah Island Trip: 'Summer Fun Going Strong'
Vanessa Bryant shared a Sweet Tribute for Kobe during Taylor Swift's concert
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Tribute to Kobe on Her Taylor Swift Concert Swag: 'Say You'll Remember Me'
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Family to Taylor Swiftâs Eras Tour: âLife of a Girl Dadâ
Mark Zuckerberg Takes His Family to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in California: 'Life of a Girl Dad'
Gigi Hadid Attends BFF Taylor Swifts Gig
Gigi Hadid Shows off Era's Tour Bracelets at BFF Taylor Swift's Concert in California
trista sutter taylor swift concert
Trista Sutter Enjoys Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Teen Daughter: 'This Night Was Sparkling'
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Needed Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Takes the Stage in L.A., Plus Billie Eilish in Chicago, Billy Crystal and More
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Celebrate 12 'Unpredictably Wonderful Years' of Marriage: 'I Love You'
Vanessa Lachey Kids Pool
Vanessa Lachey Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 Kids Celebrating Summer Vacation: 'Schoooooolz Out'
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
Vanessa Lachey Says Husband Nick Lachey Was 'Made for This Role' in Sweet Father's Day Tribute
Celebs at Eras tour
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Bracelet Collection from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour:
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Impressive Bracelet Collection from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Epic Night'
Flavor Flav Declares Heâs In His âRed (Taylorâs Version) Eraâ White Attending Eras Tour
Flavor Flav Enjoys Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Stop in Detroit: 'Luv My Fellow Swifties'
Kate Hudson on vacation with her kids
Kate Hudson Shares Sunny Beach-Filled Photos with All Three of Her Kids on Sicilian Vacation
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Hits Taylor Swift Tour with Daughters and Husband: 'So Fun Being a Family of Swifties'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey with their kids
All About Nick and Vanessa Lachey's 3 Kids