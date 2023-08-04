Vanessa and Nick Lachey Enjoy Night Out with Daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Core Memory'

It's no cruel summer for Nick and Vanessa Lachey's daughter!

On Thursday, the Love is Blind co-hosts and real-life couple enjoyed a night out with their 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Before attending the show, the three Lacheys stopped by the SoFi and PEOPLE Taylor Swift pre-concert party, posing together for a sweet family photo.

In one snap, Nick, 49, and Vanessa, 42, place their hands on their daughter's shoulders as the three of them smile at the camera. In another photo, Vanessa and Brooklyn wear matching denim jackets with "Lachey" written across the back.

Presley Ann/Getty

Vanessa later carries a sleepy Brooklyn as they stand by a railing. Decked out in their denim jackets, the mother-daughter duo shared a sweet moment before the Taylor Swift show.

On her Instagram, Vanessa posted another adorable photo with Brooklyn, with the two putting their hands together to make a heart.

"🫶🏽 @taylorswift A night we will remember forever! Thank you @sofi & @people for this incredible moment! A core memory was created for SURE! 👯‍♀️🪩🤠," she wrote in the caption.

The Lacheys share daughter Brooklyn and sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10.

Earlier this summer, the family of five enjoyed a family vacation to Kiawah Island, where Vanessa shared a sweet photo of her family on Instagram. The picture showed herself and Nick with all three of their kids and their extended family.

Presley Ann/Getty

"Party of 10!!!" the NCIS Hawaii actress captioned her photo.

"2 families, 6 kids, LOTS of laughs & good times!!! We love our Christensen Family and the Kiawah Island/Charleston hangs," she continued. "(Fun fact, I went to school here 6-12th grade!) Summer fun going strong, lots of QT! ❤️ Now on to the next stop #LacheyPartyof5."

In the beginning of the summer, Vanessa shared a photo of her kids celebrating summer vacation. In the photo, her three kids posed in a pool alongside the beach, each wearing swimsuits. Her two sons both wore rash guards and goggles.

"Schoooooolz Out For Summer 🌴❤️👦🏻👧🏼🧒🏻," she captioned the post, ushering in the start of vacation.