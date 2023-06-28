Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo

Raise your glasses high… because a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff is in the works!

PEOPLE can confirm there will be another addition to the unscripted Vanderpump-verse on Bravo.

The spinoff is set to follow "a group of tightknit friends" who "are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley."

Though the new cast has not yet been confirmed, the upcoming reality series will consist of eight episodes, according to Deadline.

The announcement comes after VPR's explosive season 10 reunion, which brought forward new revelations about Lisa Vanderpump's TomTom Bar business partner Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss while dating Ariana Madix.

Revelations revealed during the reunion included that Sandoval's best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz had known about the affair since August and that Sandoval cheated on Madix at the start of their relationship.

The show, which follows Vanderpump's employees who work at her restaurant SUR and TomTom Restaurant and Bar, hit a series high during its season 10 finale, thanks in part to the scandal, raking in 4.1 million viewers on Bravo, on-demand and on the Peacock platform within three days of its release, according to Variety.

Series regular Lala Kent revealed on Monday during an Amazon Live session that season 11 of the Bravo show began filming Wednesday.

While the cameras have started rolling, a source recently told PEOPLE that Sandoval is one of the few cast members that has officially agreed to filming another season.

Schwartz seemed to confirm he’s signed on in a conversation with PEOPLE. “I don't know what it's going to look like,” he said of the upcoming VPR season. “I will say I'm excited and grateful that we have a new season. ... I don't know what to expect, honestly, but I know it's going to be a good season. I'll say that."

The woman at the center of the cheating scandal — Raquel Leviss — is not yet confirmed, though a second insider told PEOPLE her castmates wouldn’t be shocked to see her on set. According to the insider, the consensus is that “Raquel’s family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point."

Since filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion more than two months ago, the former pageant queen has been in a mental health facility. A rep for Leviss did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Other cast members, including Madix, still haven’t been confirmed to film for another season.

Season 11 of VPR and its newly-announced spinoff aren't the only projects Vanderpump has in the works.

Earlier this month, the reality star, 62, revealed that Hulu ordered 10 episodes of Vanderpump Villa, an unscripted reality show that will take place in her luxurious French villa, according to Deadline.

The show will follow the villa's staff members as they live and work together at Vanderpumps' European estate and offer a glimpse into their lives as they attend to the location's extravagant guests, according to the outlet.

A premiere date has not yet been set for the series, which Vanderpump will serve as the executive producer.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.