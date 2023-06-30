Everything to Know About 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11

Vanderpump Rules is returning for season 11, and it’s sure to be dramatic.

After the explosive “Scandoval” that unfolded on season 10 and the equally dramatic reunion special, the Bravo series is getting to roll the cameras again.

Following the cheating scandal that unfolded between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, there could be a lot of shakeups with the storyline and cast this season.

Bravo first announced that the series was returning in May when they renewed a handful of their other series, including The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In addition to the new season, PEOPLE confirmed that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff is in the works, which will follow "a group of tightknit friends" who "are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley."

Though the new cast has not yet been confirmed, the upcoming reality series will consist of eight episodes, according to Deadline.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Who is in the cast of Vanderpump Rules season 11?

Though several familiar faces will be returning for Vanderpump Rules season 11, a source told PEOPLE not every cast member has inked a contract to step back in front of Bravo cameras.

While Sandoval is one of the few cast members that has officially agreed to film another season. Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, also seemed to confirm he’s signed on in a conversation with PEOPLE and Lala Kent previously teased she would be filming again during a livestream via Amazon.

Leviss is not yet confirmed, though an insider told PEOPLE her castmates wouldn’t be shocked to see her on set.

Other cast members, including Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix, still haven’t been confirmed to film for another season.

What will Vanderpump Rules season 11 be about?

During a conversation with PEOPLE, Schwartz said that he anticipates the new season will be “high-stakes.”

"The team spirit might not be like it was on the Red Planet. I don't know what it's going to look like. I will say I'm excited and grateful that we have a new season," he added. "I don't know what to expect, honestly, but I know it's going to be a good season. I'll say that."

When did Vanderpump Rules season 11 start filming?

During her livestream on June 26, Kent revealed that production for the new season is expected to begin on June 28. “It’s giving me anxiety,” Kent said about getting back in front of the cameras, per Variety. “I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’ We usually have so much time to process — things change a lot — but nope.”

When will Vanderpump Rules season 11 be released?

A release date for the new season hasn’t been confirmed by Bravo, but the first 10 seasons are currently available to stream in full on Peacock.