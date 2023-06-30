Everything to Know About 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11

The upcoming season could have a few shakeups with the cast

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 03:34PM EDT
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10
Photo:

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Vanderpump Rules is returning for season 11, and it’s sure to be dramatic. 

After the explosive “Scandoval” that unfolded on season 10 and the equally dramatic reunion special, the Bravo series is getting to roll the cameras again. 

Following the cheating scandal that unfolded between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, there could be a lot of shakeups with the storyline and cast this season. 

Bravo first announced that the series was returning in May when they renewed a handful of their other series, including The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

In addition to the new season, PEOPLE confirmed that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff is in the works, which will follow "a group of tightknit friends" who "are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley."

Though the new cast has not yet been confirmed, the upcoming reality series will consist of eight episodes, according to Deadline.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules

Who is in the cast of Vanderpump Rules season 11? 

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Though several familiar faces will be returning for Vanderpump Rules season 11, a source told PEOPLE not every cast member has inked a contract to step back in front of Bravo cameras.

While Sandoval is one of the few cast members that has officially agreed to film another season. Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, also seemed to confirm he’s signed on in a conversation with PEOPLE and Lala Kent previously teased she would be filming again during a livestream via Amazon

Leviss is not yet confirmed, though an insider told PEOPLE her castmates wouldn’t be shocked to see her on set.

Other cast members, including Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix, still haven’t been confirmed to film for another season.

What will Vanderpump Rules season 11 be about?

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

During a conversation with PEOPLE, Schwartz said that he anticipates the new season will be “high-stakes.”

"The team spirit might not be like it was on the Red Planet. I don't know what it's going to look like. I will say I'm excited and grateful that we have a new season," he added. "I don't know what to expect, honestly, but I know it's going to be a good season. I'll say that."

When did Vanderpump Rules season 11 start filming? 

WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Lala Kent
Charles Sykes/Bravo

During her livestream on June 26, Kent revealed that production for the new season is expected to begin on June 28. “It’s giving me anxiety,” Kent said about getting back in front of the cameras, per Variety. “I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’ We usually have so much time to process — things change a lot — but nope.” 

When will Vanderpump Rules season 11 be released? 

Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

A release date for the new season hasn’t been confirmed by Bravo, but the first 10 seasons are currently available to stream in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast 'Start Filming' Season 11 — but Not Everyone Is Officially on Board (Sources)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion Special: Everything to Know
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset' Season 7: Everything to Know
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 - First Look
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2: Everything to Know
Will There Be a Wednesday Season 2? What We Know So Far
Everything to Know About 'Wednesday' Season 2
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
'Selling Sunset' Season 6: Everything to Know
emma roberts, american horror story
'American Horror Story' Season 12: Everything to Know
Black Mirror. Annie Murphy as Joan in Black Mirror
Everything to Know About 'Black Mirror' Season 6
Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Tom Sandoval Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Fox's 'Special Forces': Sources
Chase Stokes
'Outer Banks' Season 4: Everything to Know
PHOTO May 17, 2023 Photograph by Courtesy of Max Key Art MAX And Just Like That... Season 2
Everything to Know About 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Gives Update on Filming of 'RHOBH' as Season 13 Is Underway: 'Expect Drama'