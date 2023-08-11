'Vanderpump Rules'' Scheana Shay Says 'Stress and Anxiety' Led to Unhealthy Weight Loss

Scheana Shay is opening up about how recent stress in her life has impacted her health.

On Friday’s episode of her Scheananigans podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star discussed how she’s recently lost an “unhealthy” amount of weight. She admitted that she made improvements after giving birth to her daughter Summer, now 2, but noticed herself reverting to old habits because she's been more stressed recently.

“Ever since I had the baby, I tried not to weigh myself all the time because I didn’t want to get so fixated on the number,” the 37-year-old explained. “And then the last two months of my life have just been insane, there’s been a lot going on that has affected my appetite and working out habits recently and I’ve lost more weight.”

“The other day I pulled the scale out of the closet. I don’t keep it out on display anymore because I don’t ever want to get back into that place,” she continued. “But I stepped on it and I was like, ‘Okay, time to up the food and up the weights.’ I don’t want to be in the 1-0s because I don’t think that is a healthy weight for me. And it shows what stress and anxiety does to your body.”

Scheana Shay.

While speaking to nutritionist Lauren Hubert, Shay also explained that her recent weight loss has caused some to believe she’s taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes, for weight loss.

“I’ve had people ask me currently if I’m on that and absolutely not. Wouldn’t do it. Not for me,” she said. “I have other friends who — I don’t want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, ‘Well, after my next baby I’ll just get on Ozempic.’ And I am like, ‘I don’t think that is what it’s there for?'”

“I didn’t go on a specific diet after my baby,” she added. “I just kept working out and I didn’t really drink much during the first year — I was still breastfeeding.”

Shay previously joined the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss in February, admitting to PEOPLE that she hadn’t heard of it at the time and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles.

Ozempic is one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety.

"I haven't heard of it," Shay said before her husband Brock Davies added, "Our secret is just walking around your house. You know, get outside and walk. You want to lose some weight, watch what you eat and go outside."

