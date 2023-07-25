VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star explained that she was "not expecting to be paired" with Sandoval, her best friend's ex, during filming at a spiritual retreat for season 11

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 03:32PM EDT
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Photo:

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

The tatters of Scheana Shay’s friendship with Tom Sandoval will be on display in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules .

The Bravo star, 38, revealed that she and Sandoval, 41, recently had to personally dealt with the fallout of his cheating on his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix — who is also Shay's best friend — with costar Raquel Leviss.

“I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing,” Shay revealed during an Amazon Live on Monday about a cast trip to Lake Tahoe, California. “It was very uncomfortable.”

The "Shake That" singer noted that she thought the meditation would “make good TV” because she and Sandoval “were not expecting to be paired together” since she naturally assumed she'd be undergoing the spiritual work with husband Brock Davies, 33.

Scheana Shay (L) and Tom Sandoval arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Scheana Shay (L) and Tom Sandoval arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Charley Gallay/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

“Wednesday filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules,” Shay said. “My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

She recalled that their conversation during the retreat was “not easy” because of their longtime friendship and what had happened last season, and seemingly went on to address fan criticism after Sandoval was featured in her Instagram last week. 

“I don't like what he did to Ariana obviously,” she said. “Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.” 

“But Team Ariana,” she added. “She’s my girl.”

VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Photograph taken at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion featuring Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

The “Good as Gold” singer previously addressed a fan who suggested that she had forgiven Sandoval after he appeared in her Instagram Story, saying, “Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa [Vanderpump],” she wrote.

After she also received criticism for smiling in a cast photo with an arm wrapped around Sandoval, she took to Instagram to set the record straight again. 

Scheana Shay Denies Shes Forgiven Tom Sandoval After They Were Spotted Filming VPR in Lake Tahoe Who Said All Is Forgiven? I Was Here For Lisa
Scheana Shay photographed alongside Tom Sandoval and other cast members from her Instagram.

Instagram/_baileyareheart

“I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this,” Shay said in a video in bed with costar Lala Kent, who was also part of the Lake Tahoe trip.

“People are so stupid. It still blows my mind that people still don’t realize we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday!” Kent responded. "What are we gonna say? Like, no?"

“We’re in a group, we’re all here,” Shay explained. “We hopped in a photo, you know what, I happened to be standing where I was standing. We take photos with strangers every f---ing day.”

Amid the Scandoval drama, VPR received its first-ever Emmy nod for outstanding unstructured reality program category.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

A premiere date for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has not been announced, but seasons 1–10 can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Grills 'Love Island' Players on Sex as 1 Says 'Look Up Bad Bitch in the Dictionary' to Find Her
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Ever Do' as 2 Hometowns Loom
scheanas daughter breaks her arm
Scheana Shay Reveals 2-Year-Old Daughter Summer Fell and Broke Her Arm: 'She's a Trouper'
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40
Love Island Season 4
Former 'Love Island USA' Staffers File Lawsuit Against Show's Producing Team, Claiming Labor Law Violations
90 day fiance
90 Day's Sheila Fears She'll 'Scare' David Away After He Realizes Her 'Poverty'-Stricken Home Is 'Worse Than' He Imagined
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Meisha and Nicola Intensely Clash Over His 'Dismissive' Attitude and Her 'Messy' Lifestyle
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Jasmine Is 'Miserable' with Gino After He 'Gags' at Her 'Private Parts', She Says in Couples Therapy
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Boyfriend Dralin is Moving to College with Her
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Boyfriend Dralin Is Moving to College with Her: 'It Will Be Fun'
Ariana Grande Performs at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMYÃÂ® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles; The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Romance Is Not Linked to SpongeBob Voice Actor, Jokes His Wife
90 Dayâs Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties.
90 Day’s Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties'
Raquel Leviss is spotted visiting family in Tucson, Arizona as 'Vanderpump Rules' begins filming without her.
Raquel Leviss Visits Family Wearing ‘Be a Good Person’ Hat as 'Vanderpump Rules' Begins Filming
90 Day Fiance Amanda and Razvan
90 Day's Razvan Makes Bold Proposal to 'Make Love Nonstop' and Have More Kids but Amanda Is Not on Board
90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
90 Day's Riley Refuses to 'Believe Anything' Violet Says About Her Continued Dating App Use: 'Major Red Flag'