'VPR': 1 of Sandoval's Costars Blows the Lid off Open Relationship Rumors, Claims He Used That Line on Raquel

Scheana Shay is sharing her explosive version of the events that sparked the months-long affair between her Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

In unseen footage from Peacock’s uncensored version of the first part of VPR 's season 10 reunion, Shay told Sandoval’s former girlfriend of nine-years Ariana Madix that she heard the TomTom bar co-owner began to pursue Leviss by claiming their relationship was “open” at the Coachella music festival in 2022.

"Apparently, in April, she told this person that at Coachella, after you went to sleep, they were in a hot tub," she shared, referring to Sandoval. "He made a comment to her like, 'So you know Ariana and I are open, right?'”

Continued Shay, 38: “And that he started coming on to her at f---ing Coachella. Telling her that, 'We're open. We're open.' No you're not."

Madix, 37, vehemently denied his comment, sharing, “That has never been the case ever!"

Sandoval, 40, also denies Shay’s version of the events, angrily asking, "What are you talking about? That is bulls---!"

Shay then suggested that Leviss, 28, would be able to confirm her account, but Madix didn’t believe she would tell the truth, telling her ex, "You’ve been coaching her so she's gonna say whatever he's been coaching her to say."

Shay repeated, "Raquel was told in the hot tub at Coachella last April by Sandoval that they were in an open relationship."

The claim caused Shay and Sandoval to get into a war of words after he once again denied the accusation.

"Then why did Raquel repeat that to someone?" Shay asked and Sandoval responded, “She did not repeat that.

“Yes, she did, Sandoval,” she added, to which he countered, "I did not f---ing say that."

The hot tub exchange between Leviss and Sandoval would have happened as she was rumored to have kissed his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz at the music festival. (The pair later kissed on camera while in Mexico celebrating Shay's wedding to Brock Davies four months later last August.)

Earlier this season on VPR, Sandoval also slammed the allegation that he was in an open relationship telling Shay, "That is the most f---ing ridiculous f---ing thing ever."

In the same episode, Sandoval was asked by a producer if "anything physical ever happened between" him and Leviss. He smiled strangely while denying it: "No. Nothing has happened between Raquel and I. Like, nothing."

On March 3, news broke that Madix and Sandoval had split after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co–owner’s affair with Leviss. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix on Instagram, and she later issued her own statement.

Madix said she was "devastated and broken" and had experienced her "darkest hours," but added, "I am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded the post, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams on Peacock the next day.