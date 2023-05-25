'VPR': 1 of Sandoval's Costars Blows the Lid off Open Relationship Rumors, Claims He Used That Line on Raquel

Scheana Shay, who once questioned Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's monogamy, says he pursued Raquel Leviss much earlier than anyone thought specifically at Coachella amid rumors she kissed Tom Schwartz

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 02:51 PM
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Scheana Shay is sharing her explosive version of the events that sparked the months-long affair between her Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

In unseen footage from Peacock’s uncensored version of the first part of VPR 's season 10 reunion, Shay told Sandoval’s former girlfriend of nine-years Ariana Madix that she heard the TomTom bar co-owner began to pursue Leviss by claiming their relationship was “open” at the Coachella music festival in 2022.

"Apparently, in April, she told this person that at Coachella, after you went to sleep, they were in a hot tub," she shared, referring to Sandoval. "He made a comment to her like, 'So you know Ariana and I are open, right?'” 

Continued Shay, 38: “And that he started coming on to her at f---ing Coachella. Telling her that, 'We're open. We're open.' No you're not."

Madix, 37, vehemently denied his comment, sharing, “That has never been the case ever!"

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Sandoval, 40, also denies Shay’s version of the events, angrily asking, "What are you talking about? That is bulls---!"

Shay then suggested that Leviss, 28, would be able to confirm her account, but Madix didn’t believe she would tell the truth, telling her ex, "You’ve been coaching her so she's gonna say whatever he's been coaching her to say."

Shay repeated, "Raquel was told in the hot tub at Coachella last April by Sandoval that they were in an open relationship."

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The claim caused Shay and Sandoval to get into a war of words after he once again denied the accusation. 

"Then why did Raquel repeat that to someone?" Shay asked and Sandoval responded, “She did not repeat that.

“Yes, she did, Sandoval,” she added, to which he countered, "I did not f---ing say that."

The hot tub exchange between Leviss and Sandoval would have happened as she was rumored to have kissed his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz at the music festival. (The pair later kissed on camera while in Mexico celebrating Shay's wedding to Brock Davies four months later last August.)

Earlier this season on VPR, Sandoval also slammed the allegation that he was in an open relationship telling Shay, "That is the most f---ing ridiculous f---ing thing ever."

In the same episode, Sandoval was asked by a producer if "anything physical ever happened between" him and Leviss. He smiled strangely while denying it: "No. Nothing has happened between Raquel and I. Like, nothing."

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

On March 3, news broke that Madix and Sandoval had split after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co–owner’s affair with Leviss. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix on Instagram, and she later issued her own statement.

Madix said she was "devastated and broken" and had experienced her "darkest hours," but added, "I am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded the post, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams on Peacock the next day.

Related Articles
VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Andy Cohen Surprises 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans' Reunion Party and Takes Shots: 'Absolutely Lost My Mind'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin from SURVIVOR Season 44
Survivor's Matt Blankinship Gushes About Finding 'Fire' with Girlfriend Frannie Marin on Season 44
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR' Reunion: Sandoval Sobs amid Boos, Ariana's 'Victim-Blaming' Accusation and Lisa Calling Him 'Perverse'
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'VPR' Reunion: Raquel Is Silent — and Distanced by Law — as Ariana Confronts Sandoval over Affair
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
The Biggest Bombshells from the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion (So Far)
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Brought Raquel Leviss to Visit His Family in St. Louis 'More Than Once' amid Affair
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Had Sex in My Guest Room While I Was Sleeping' Next Door
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Out and Louie Alleges 'Death Threats' While Taking Heat About Hiring a P.I.
Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Marie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Scheana Marie of "Vanderpump Rules" attend the 2013 Bravo Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast: See How the SURvers Have Changed From Season 1 to Now
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'