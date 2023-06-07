Tom Sandoval Outrages 'VPR' Cast with Sex Dig About Ariana Madix: 'You’re Disgusting!'

Tom Sandoval’s comment about having sex with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix hit so below the belt on Wednedsay's Vanderpump Rules reunion that his costars had to call him out on it.

During part 3 of the season 10 reunion, Sandoval, 40, had already been raked over the coals for his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss when host Andy Cohen asked him if he had slept with anyone else since he started getting intimate with Raquel.

“You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me,” noted Ariana, 37.

Sandoval couldn’t keep it classy and sarcastically said of the hookup: “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot."

“You’re such a f---ing d---, dude,” responded Ariana, with even Sandoval's best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, bowing his head down in disbelief.

His low-blow also infuriated the rest of his castmates, who made sure he didn’t get away with that comment.

“You’re disgusting,” costars Lala Kent and James Kennedy repeated over and over.

Sandoval feebly attempted an apology, but not before they continued to cut him off.

Ariana also didn’t let her ex's nasty words off the hook, nor did she let them stop her from obliterating him and Raquel for their betrayal, especially when they both revealed they were still in love.

"I just can't think of two worse people," she said, before telling Raquel, "F--- yourself with a cheese grater. F--- you. You f---ing suck. You're disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f---ing sh-- that could ever happen to a person on you."

She also told Sandoval, "You're disgusting. You're gross, this is gross. When is it gonna click that it's f---ing gross?!"

"It's an abomination. Abort it," added Ariana of his behavior. "It's so f---ing awful."

On March 3, news broke of Ariana and Sandoval’s split after nine years after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner’s affair with Raquel, 28. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Raquel was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Ariana recently told PEOPLE that learning of the cheating scandal between now-ex and their Bravo costar back in March was her lowest point.

"It felt like rock bottom," she said. "I've gone through other stuff before on the show but nothing like this at all. But there's nowhere else to go from rock bottom except up. So honestly, realizing that really helped me come out of that."

"When this first happened, I really thought, 'I don't know how I can trust anyone again," added Madix. "A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, 'Yeah, I don't know about that...'"

