Tom Sandoval Outrages 'VPR' Cast with Sex Dig About Ariana Madix: 'You’re Disgusting!'

After Tom Sandoval had been raked over the coals for his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, he made a low blow about having sex with his now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 11:18 PM
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo (3)

Tom Sandoval’s comment about having sex with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix hit so below the belt on Wednedsay's Vanderpump Rules reunion that his costars had to call him out on it.

During part 3 of the season 10 reunion, Sandoval, 40, had already been raked over the coals for his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss when host Andy Cohen asked him if he had slept with anyone else since he started getting intimate with Raquel.

“You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me,” noted Ariana, 37.

Sandoval couldn’t keep it classy and sarcastically said of the hookup: “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot."

“You’re such a f---ing d---, dude,” responded Ariana, with even Sandoval's best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, bowing his head down in disbelief.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Robin L Marshall/Getty

His low-blow also infuriated the rest of his castmates, who made sure he didn’t get away with that comment.

“You’re disgusting,” costars Lala Kent and James Kennedy repeated over and over.

Sandoval feebly attempted an apology, but not before they continued to cut him off.

Ariana also didn’t let her ex's nasty words off the hook, nor did she let them stop her from obliterating him and Raquel for their betrayal, especially when they both revealed they were still in love.

"I just can't think of two worse people," she said, before telling Raquel, "F--- yourself with a cheese grater. F--- you. You f---ing suck. You're disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f---ing sh-- that could ever happen to a person on you."

She also told Sandoval, "You're disgusting. You're gross, this is gross. When is it gonna click that it's f---ing gross?!"

"It's an abomination. Abort it," added Ariana of his behavior. "It's so f---ing awful."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump Ã  Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

On March 3, news broke of Ariana and Sandoval’s split after nine years after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner’s affair with Raquel, 28. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Raquel was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Ariana recently told PEOPLE that learning of the cheating scandal between now-ex and their Bravo costar back in March was her lowest point.

"It felt like rock bottom," she said. "I've gone through other stuff before on the show but nothing like this at all. But there's nowhere else to go from rock bottom except up. So honestly, realizing that really helped me come out of that."

"When this first happened, I really thought, 'I don't know how I can trust anyone again," added Madix. "A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, 'Yeah, I don't know about that...'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval 'Exploited Me' and Has Shown 'a Lack of Remorse' About Raquel Affair
tamra-judge-shannon-beador1.jpg
'RHOC': Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge Emotionally Reunite After Feuding For 2 Years: 'I Miss My Best Friend'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Love Is Blind's Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl Open Up About Getting Married in the 'Worst Possible Mental Space'
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Sandoval and Raquel Admit They're Still in Love as Ariana Obliterates Them at 'VPR' Reunion: 'You Are Nothing'
LIFETIME REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT ARIANA MADIX AS OFFICER KAREN.
Ariana Madix Lays Down the Law in Exclusive First Look at Lifetime's 'Buying Back My Daughter'
Chrissy Metz attendss the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards
Chrissy Metz Teases Possible Future 'This Is Us' Movie Reunion: 'Everybody Wants to See It'
kristin cavallari heidi montag
Heidi Montag Pratt and Kristin Cavallari Reunite for 'Barbie Girl' TikTok
RHONJ reunion
'RHONJ': Melissa Calls Teresa 'Fake as F---' as Andy Cohen Worries He'll Get 'the S--- Beaten Out' of Him
Jill Duggar Dillard Say She is So Incredibly Grateful for Husband Derick Following Release of Doc on Her Family;
Jill Duggar Dillard Says She’s 'So Incredibly Grateful' for Husband Derick as Docuseries Examines Her Family
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony; Woody Harrelson attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers'
Ted Danson Calls Making Podcast with Woody Harrelson 'So Much Fun': 'We Get to Reminisce' (Exclusive)
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Gary Squirms and Swerves as Daisy and Colin Keep Calm and Kiss On
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
'VPR' Exclusive: Sandoval Debates What a 'Mistress' Is as Raquel Is Called 'Hypocritical' and 'Insane'
SEX AND THE CITY
'Sex and the City' Turns 25! A By-the-Numbers Blowout
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo Admits a Future with Craig Conover Is 'Still Very Scary' to Consider: 'Something's Got to Give'
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown on How Sheâs Leaned into the âFeeling and Emotion of Fearâ After Kody Split
Meri Brown Admits She Has Been in 'a Challenging Place' After Allowing 'Outside Voices' to Affect Her
SUMMER HOUSE Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House's Carl Radke Admits 'Deep-Rooted Anger' Has Impacted Guest List for Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard