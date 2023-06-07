Sandoval and Raquel Admit They're Still in Love as Ariana Obliterates Them at 'VPR' Reunion: 'You Are Nothing'

Part 3 of Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion marked the concluding chapter of the #Scandoval saga on Wednesday night, and Ariana Madix did not mince words towards Raquel Leviss.

Raquel, 28, finally joined her castmates after she had been watching the morning's proceedings in a trailer outside the studio because she was legally required to keep at least 100 yards' distance from costar Scheana Shay in light of an ongoing restraining order (which was dismissed days after filming).

Ariana, 37, led the charge in crucifying the pageant queen for her “diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman” role in the months-long affair with Sandoval that ended their nine-year relationship.



Though Raquel tried to justify why she approached Ariana about their sex life after she already started sleeping with Sandoval, the Something About Her co-founder wasn't having it.



"You had already f---ed him at that point so shut the f--- up," Ariana fired back. "F--- yourself with a cheese grater. F--- you. You f---ing suck. You're disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f---ing sh-- that could ever happen to a person on you."

Sandoval, 40, then attempted to excuse their actions, saying, "We don't live our lives by logic."

This made the entire cast burst into laughter, as Ariana deemed him "pathetic."

"I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I’m even capable of keeping this secret in my corner. I can’t even fathom the pain," Raquel began her apology. "It was a mistake. The way it was handled was a complete mistake."

She continued, "The way that we have betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of our friendships, and I’m seeing all of the consequences for my actions that I never even considered because I was living in the moment."

"Why did you do it?" host Andy Cohen asked.

Raquel admitted, "I did it because Tom and I had this connection. I felt seen and heard by him."

While Ariana called out the irony of her statement having always been there for her, Raquel explained, "I never confided in Ariana about personal things, where I felt more compelled to confide in Tom."

Ariana called this "inappropiate," saying Raquel "never should have ever crossed that line."

Raquel tried to save face by explaining, "I've been a people pleaser my whole life, and I dropped that mentality and I started only pleasing myself."

"My dog [Charlotte] had just died. I cried in your arms, and you thought, 'I should go f--- her boyfriend?'" Ariana asked. "You are lower than the lowest of low people, you really are. You a psychopath. You are f---ing terrifying to me as a person, the fact that you are capable of this."

"Unbelievable. You're a dementor," continued Ariana. "I hope Charlotte haunts you."

Andy, 54, then asked Raquel the question on everyone's minds: "Why couldn't you stop?"

She claimed, "It was impossible to turn away from."

"You were in love," presumed Andy, as Raquel took a moment and sighed, "Yes."

Andy then asked Sandoval the same question. Taking even longer to respond, he finally coughed up and said, "I'm sorry, yes."

"That's the most pathetic thing I've ever heard," Ariana said.

After discussing how much better off she was without Sandoval, Ariana told Raquel, "You are nothing, let that sink in. I know it's not hard for you to let other people's thoughts go into your brain because you never have an original thought."

Through her tears, reflecting on how learning of the affair emotionally and physically impacted her, Ariana said of Sandoval and Raquel, "I just can't think of two worse people."

She told Sandoval, "You're disgusting. You're gross, this is gross. When is it gonna click that it's f---ing gross?!"

"It's an abomination. Abort it," added Ariana of his behavior. "It's so f---ing awful."

Later on, Sandoval said of the situation, "Neither one of us have really had time to really process this. We made a mistake. We tried to rectify and pretend like it didn't happen. We didn't want to hurt anybody, so that's what we both I think tried to do."

Andy asked him, "How did this go from a one-night stand to a full relationship between the two of you?"

"Emotions just got the best of me," he claimed, revealing right after that his relationship with Raquel began in January.

As the cast start wrapping things up, Sandoval tearily told Ariana, "I understand what I did was very, very tough. But understand that like I'm a human, I make mistakes. I made a terrible mistake. I hurt somebody I've never loved ever more in my entire life."

"I know that you don't hate me but I want you to know I will. I will always love you," he continued, crying. "I will always be cheering you on from afar, always."

As for Ariana's last words? "I will not forgive him, and I will not be cheering him on from afar," she said.



Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

