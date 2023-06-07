VPR’s Raquel Proposed She Be 'an Addition' in Throuple with Sandoval & Ariana: 'Didn’t Seem That Far-Fetched'

Raquel Leviss broke away from Tom Sandoval’s guidance at the end of the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion, revealing she had sex with him multiple times as he urged her to hook up with his best friend on camera

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 11:50 PM
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump Ã  Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Raquel Leviss once proposed that she be “an addition” in a throuple with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval — despite already being in a months-long affair with the latter.

In the last five minutes of Wednesday’s Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Raquel, 28, revealed the truth about some details pertaining to her affair with the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner, which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana, 37.

After a producer asked what she was hiding given her facial expressions and body language, Raquel shared, “I have a really bad poker face. I definitely felt really guilty.”

“A huge part of me wanted to tell [Ariana of the affair]. It ate me alive trying to tell her,” she said through tears in a segment filmed six days after the reunion.

Raquel said she even was as bold to think, “‘What would Ariana think of me being an addition?'”

“I love Ariana as a person and I’m in love with Tom Sandoval. It didn’t seem like that far-fetched of an idea, but it was not something in question,” she claimed.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Robin L Marshall/Getty

“I hate lying so much,” she added before acknowledging that Sandoval, 40, was “gonna kill me.”

The pageant queen explained what she meant by that: “ He’s asked me to not disclose all this information. Especially now being so isolated, I feel like Tom is the one person I have, so if I betray him, I’ll have nobody.”

News broke of Ariana and Sandoval’s split on March 3 after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner’s affair with Raquel. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Raquel was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Raquel and Sandoval have since apologized for their role in the scandal. In a statement issued to PEOPLE on March 8, Raquel promised to focus on her well-being moving forward. She later entered a program in Arizona — a plan she’d been considering for some time, according to her rep.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the rep told PEOPLE. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Her rep confirmed she is not there for "rehab" but rather a program focused on "mental health and trauma therapy."

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Besides the throuple revelation, Wednesday's reunion featured several dramatic moments, including Raquel and Sandoval admitting they were still in love and Sandoval making a rude sex dig at Ariana.

Ariana didn’t let her ex's nasty words off the hook, nor did she let them stop her from obliterating him and Raquel for their betrayal.

"I just can't think of two worse people," she said, before telling Raquel, "F--- yourself with a cheese grater. F--- you. You f---ing suck. You're disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f---ing sh-- that could ever happen to a person on you."

She also told Sandoval, "You're disgusting. You're gross, this is gross. When is it gonna click that it's f---ing gross?! ... It's an abomination. Abort it."

For her part, Raquel told Ariana: "I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I’m even capable of keeping this secret in my corner. I can’t even fathom the pain. It was a mistake. The way it was handled was a complete mistake."

She continued, "The way that we have betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of our friendships, and I’m seeing all of the consequences for my actions that I never even considered because I was living in the moment."

VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Vanderpump Rules cast at the reunion.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

Sandoval also offered an apology, telling Ariana through his tears, "I understand what I did was very, very tough. But understand that like I'm a human, I make mistakes. I made a terrible mistake. I hurt somebody I've never loved ever more in my entire life."

"I know that you don't hate me but I want you to know I will. I will always love you," he continued, crying. "I will always be cheering you on from afar, always."

As for Ariana's last words? "I will not forgive him, and I will not be cheering him on from afar," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Outrages 'VPR' Cast with Sex Dig About Ariana Madix: 'You’re Disgusting!'
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Sandoval and Raquel Admit They're Still in Love as Ariana Obliterates Them at 'VPR' Reunion: 'You Are Nothing'
Raquel Leviss Says She Called â and Texted â Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'VPR': Raquel Is 'Ashamed' of 'Deceitful' Affair with Sandoval — and Admits She Subconsciously Blamed Ariana
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR': 1 of Sandoval's Costars Blows the Lid off Open Relationship Rumors, Claims He Used That Line on Raquel
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR' Reunion: Sandoval Sobs amid Boos, Ariana's 'Victim-Blaming' Accusation and Lisa Calling Him 'Perverse'
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Brought Raquel Leviss to Visit His Family in St. Louis 'More Than Once' amid Affair
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Had Sex in My Guest Room While I Was Sleeping' Next Door
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
The Biggest Bombshells from the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion (So Far)
VPR's Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana
'VPR' 's Tom Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Tom Schwartz 'Actively Participated in My Downfall' by Hiding Tom Sandoval's Affair
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Tells Ariana Madix She Should 'Want to Have Sex' with Tom Sandoval in Excruciating 'VPR' Teaser
Kaley Cuoco attends an evening "From The Heart"; Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo
Kaley Cuoco Shows Her Support for Ariana Madix After 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale: 'I Love You!'
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'
Vanderpump Rules finale trailer
'VPR' Finale Playback: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's 9 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments in Their Scandoval Chat