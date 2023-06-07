VPR’s Raquel Proposed She Be 'an Addition' in Throuple with Sandoval & Ariana: 'Didn’t Seem That Far-Fetched'

Raquel Leviss once proposed that she be “an addition” in a throuple with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval — despite already being in a months-long affair with the latter.

In the last five minutes of Wednesday’s Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Raquel, 28, revealed the truth about some details pertaining to her affair with the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner, which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana, 37.

After a producer asked what she was hiding given her facial expressions and body language, Raquel shared, “I have a really bad poker face. I definitely felt really guilty.”

“A huge part of me wanted to tell [Ariana of the affair]. It ate me alive trying to tell her,” she said through tears in a segment filmed six days after the reunion.

Raquel said she even was as bold to think, “‘What would Ariana think of me being an addition?'”

“I love Ariana as a person and I’m in love with Tom Sandoval. It didn’t seem like that far-fetched of an idea, but it was not something in question,” she claimed.

“I hate lying so much,” she added before acknowledging that Sandoval, 40, was “gonna kill me.”

The pageant queen explained what she meant by that: “ He’s asked me to not disclose all this information. Especially now being so isolated, I feel like Tom is the one person I have, so if I betray him, I’ll have nobody.”

News broke of Ariana and Sandoval’s split on March 3 after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner’s affair with Raquel. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Raquel was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Raquel and Sandoval have since apologized for their role in the scandal. In a statement issued to PEOPLE on March 8, Raquel promised to focus on her well-being moving forward. She later entered a program in Arizona — a plan she’d been considering for some time, according to her rep.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the rep told PEOPLE. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Her rep confirmed she is not there for "rehab" but rather a program focused on "mental health and trauma therapy."



Besides the throuple revelation, Wednesday's reunion featured several dramatic moments, including Raquel and Sandoval admitting they were still in love and Sandoval making a rude sex dig at Ariana.

Ariana didn’t let her ex's nasty words off the hook, nor did she let them stop her from obliterating him and Raquel for their betrayal.

"I just can't think of two worse people," she said, before telling Raquel, "F--- yourself with a cheese grater. F--- you. You f---ing suck. You're disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f---ing sh-- that could ever happen to a person on you."

She also told Sandoval, "You're disgusting. You're gross, this is gross. When is it gonna click that it's f---ing gross?! ... It's an abomination. Abort it."

For her part, Raquel told Ariana: "I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I’m even capable of keeping this secret in my corner. I can’t even fathom the pain. It was a mistake. The way it was handled was a complete mistake."

She continued, "The way that we have betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of our friendships, and I’m seeing all of the consequences for my actions that I never even considered because I was living in the moment."

Sandoval also offered an apology, telling Ariana through his tears, "I understand what I did was very, very tough. But understand that like I'm a human, I make mistakes. I made a terrible mistake. I hurt somebody I've never loved ever more in my entire life."

"I know that you don't hate me but I want you to know I will. I will always love you," he continued, crying. "I will always be cheering you on from afar, always."

As for Ariana's last words? "I will not forgive him, and I will not be cheering him on from afar," she said.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

