'VPR' Reunion: Raquel Is Silent — and Distanced by Law — as Ariana Confronts Sandoval over Affair

As Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz faced heat for his infidelity, Ariana Madix put the first screw to ex Tom Sandoval — all while Raquel Leviss watched from a distance after filing a restraining order

By Liza Esquibias
Published on May 24, 2023 06:39 PM
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo (3)

At Vanderpump Rules' intense season 10 reunion, Ariana Madix confronts Tom Sandoval in front of all her castmates — though Raquel Leviss has to watch from a trailer outside the studio.

In a sneak peek clip from Wednesday's kick-off episode of the three-part reunion, Madix leaves her ex of nine years with little defense about his affair with Leviss.

“You think it’s perfectly appropriate to f--- one of my closest girlfriends?” asks Madix, 37, in the clip first shared by Rolling Stone.

Sandoval, 40, responds that he does not think it was appropriate, to which Madix snaps back: “Well, you did it a lot so you must’ve thought it was appropriate.”

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

This confrontation took place in the absence of Leviss, 28, who watched from another room due to her restraining order against costar Scheana Shay following a physical altercation when Shay, 38, found out about the affair.

Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss
JC Olivera/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Although Leviss admitted to Madix when Shay left the set that she was “super selfish,” Leviss did not appear remorseful as she rolled her eyes while watching Madix call out Sandoval during the fiery confrontation.

Madix called Leviss “diabolical” and “subhuman,” making it clear she has no intention of making amends with her ex-best friend

Fans watched the aftermath of Madix discovering the months-long affair on last week’s season finale, where Madix’s friends gathered around her in support as Sandoval and Leviss told each other “I love you.”

Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Recent reports that Sandoval and Leviss broke up have been debunked by a source, who told PEOPLE, "Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with."

"After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that's where things still are," the source added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrM9kQ0MkvM/?hl=en Verified When a green texter invades Coachella, turn sound on at the end 2w
Daniel Wai/Instagram

While Madix has gone public with her new romance with Daniel Wai, Leviss has not been seen in weeks as she is in a mental health facility for long-term care following backlash over the affair.

Madix was also seen moving out of the home she shared with her ex-partner last weekend, but a source told PEOPLE it was a stunt and she is still living with Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

