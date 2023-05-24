'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion

Raquel Leviss has a lot to answer for when she joins her Vanderpump Rules castmates in part 2 of the intense season 10 reunion.

In the teaser for next Wednesday's episode, the 28-year-old pageant queen has to face the music about her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, which ultimately led to the abrupt end of his nine-year relationship with fellow VPR star Ariana Madix.

At the start of the day, Raquel was legally required to keep at least 100 yards' distance due to the restraining order against costar Scheana Shay that she filed — but was later dismissed. With Scheana leaving the studio and Raquel entering the fray, the SUR waitress gets a warning from the 40-year-old Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer: “Ariana's gonna unleash on you.”

Earlier in the preview, the TomTom bar owner admits to speaking with Raquel, which Ariana mocks before asking pointedly: “Did you coach her?”

Though the preview shows otherwise, Sandoval insists, “I'm not coaching anybody!”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen is set to ask Raquel in her pre-interview: “How did you envision that this was gonna play out with Ariana? Did you think that there was a path forward for the two of you?”

But it looks like reconciliation will be the last thing to ever happen since Ariana, 37, won’t even look her former friend in the eye when Raquel walks into the room.

Before then, fans watched part 1 of the three-part reunion, in which Ariana and her costars called out Sandoval’s “crocodile tears” and “victim-blaming” to justify his infidelity.

While Sandoval and Raquel's relationship statue remains unchanged and unclear, Ariana has gone public with her new romance with Daniel Wai.

Ariana was also seen moving out of the home she shared with her ex-partner last weekend, but a source told PEOPLE it was a stunt and she is still living with Sandoval.

Leviss remains in a mental health facility after checking in to process the intense backlash from the affair.



Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.