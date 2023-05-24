'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion

Raquel Leviss steps off the sidelines in part 2 of VPR's reunion to discuss her affair with Tom Sandoval — but it'll be a tough few hours since Ariana Madix won't even look her former pal in the eye

By
Published on May 24, 2023 10:07 PM
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo (3)

Raquel Leviss has a lot to answer for when she joins her Vanderpump Rules castmates in part 2 of the intense season 10 reunion.

In the teaser for next Wednesday's episode, the 28-year-old pageant queen has to face the music about her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, which ultimately led to the abrupt end of his nine-year relationship with fellow VPR star Ariana Madix.

At the start of the day, Raquel was legally required to keep at least 100 yards' distance due to the restraining order against costar Scheana Shay that she filed — but was later dismissed. With Scheana leaving the studio and Raquel entering the fray, the SUR waitress gets a warning from the 40-year-old Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer: “Ariana's gonna unleash on you.”

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Earlier in the preview, the TomTom bar owner admits to speaking with Raquel, which Ariana mocks before asking pointedly: “Did you coach her?”

Though the preview shows otherwise, Sandoval insists, “I'm not coaching anybody!”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen is set to ask Raquel in her pre-interview: “How did you envision that this was gonna play out with Ariana? Did you think that there was a path forward for the two of you?”

But it looks like reconciliation will be the last thing to ever happen since Ariana, 37, won’t even look her former friend in the eye when Raquel walks into the room.

Before then, fans watched part 1 of the three-part reunion, in which Ariana and her costars called out Sandoval’s “crocodile tears” and “victim-blaming” to justify his infidelity.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

While Sandoval and Raquel's relationship statue remains unchanged and unclear, Ariana has gone public with her new romance with Daniel Wai.

Ariana was also seen moving out of the home she shared with her ex-partner last weekend, but a source told PEOPLE it was a stunt and she is still living with Sandoval.

Leviss remains in a mental health facility after checking in to process the intense backlash from the affair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR' Reunion: Sandoval Sobs amid Boos, Ariana's 'Victim-Blaming' Accusation and Lisa Calling Him 'Perverse'
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'VPR' Reunion: Raquel Is Silent — and Distanced by Law — as Ariana Confronts Sandoval over Affair
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Brought Raquel Leviss to Visit His Family in St. Louis 'More Than Once' amid Affair
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Had Sex in My Guest Room While I Was Sleeping' Next Door
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Out and Louie Alleges 'Death Threats' While Taking Heat About Hiring a P.I.
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 30
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 29: 'Infinitely Proud of You'
Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Marie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Scheana Marie of "Vanderpump Rules" attend the 2013 Bravo Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast: See How the SURvers Have Changed From Season 1 to Now
Ariana Madix moves out!
Ariana Madix Faked Moving Out of House with Ex Tom Sandoval as Brand Admits It Was SponCon 'Stunt'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Tiff Won't Compromise for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Their Dog: 'Get the F--- Out'
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love': Tiff Won't Compromise for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Their Dog: 'Get the F--- Out'
duggar kids
Duggar Family Docuseries Producers Reveal Most 'Shocking' Thing They Discovered — and What Didn't Make the Cut