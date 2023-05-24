'VPR' Reunion: Sandoval Sobs amid Boos, Ariana's 'Victim-Blaming' Accusation and Lisa Calling Him 'Perverse'

During part 1 of the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion, Tom Sandoval was was raked over the coals for his affair with Raquel Leviss as his costars deemed him a "desperate" and "dangerous human being"

By
Published on May 24, 2023 10:00 PM
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Tom Sandoval double downed on his “crocodile tears” as his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix and their Vanderpump Rules costars called out his “victim-blaming” for his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Before the Schwartz & Sandy co-owner felt the heat from his castmates on Wednesday's episode, the first part of the season 10 reunion began with Bravo personality Andy Cohen interviewing “the principles of the scandal” separately “to hear their sides of the story.”

Sandoval, 40, explained to Andy, 54, how the downfall of his relationship with Ariana, 37, ultimately led to him hooking up with the 28-year-old former pageant queen.

“Ariana and I kept our relationship pretty private for many years. We had issues," he said. "I felt like I was like her gay BFF. We put on a front when we were filming."

new cast photos of the cast of vanderpump rules
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Ariana, however, argued the opposite in her pre-interview: “I feel like I always showed everything from my point of view.”

"He's framing it now as something else because he has to,” she added of Sandoval. “He is desperate. He will throw anything at the wall right now hoping that it will stick.”

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“He coached me on this the same way he’s coaching Rachel now," she added, "gotta get their lies right, gotta get their story right, their spin on whatever it is....”

The next day at the reunion, Ariana made her feelings known when she saw her ex of nine years for the first time since they split: “Well he looks like s---.”

Once Andy got the ball rolling by digging into “the most burning thing on everyone’s mind,” he asked Lala Kent her opinion, to which she warned that Sandoval was “a dangerous human being.”

Vanderpump Rules Reunion
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

While Sandoval tried to defend himself to against the 32-year-old Give Them Lala founder — and was quickly shut down by everyone else – Ariana later denied Sandoval’s claim that they “hadn’t been intimate in years” and were “glorified roommates.”

“That's not true. We have been intimate,” she began tearing down Sandoval’s implied justification for straying. “Also having intimacy issues does not excuse literally any f---ing thing. You work on it or you break up, so going through the f---ing ins and outs of our relationship is f---ing pointless. It's stupid. It's victim blaming is what it is!”

After some verbal blows — mostly in the form of extended boos and free-flowing expletives from Raquel’s ex-fiancé and Sandoval’s former friend James Kennedy — Andy asked Sandoval why he didn’t come clean to Ariana about his affair with Raquel. This was the “million dollar question” that Leviss herself said she most wanted to know as she watched from a trailer outside the studio.

VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

As Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz recalled when he first found out about the affair, Ariana chimed in that the first time Sandoval and Raquel slept together was “when Charlotte’s body wasn’t even f---in’ cold,” referring to her dog’s death during filming last fall.

Schwartz’s kiss with Raquel was also called into question, with Andy asking if it had been a “smoke screen.” 

Though Sandoval denied that it it was a “decoy,” Lisa Vanderpump said Sandoval was “macabre” and “perverse to encourage your best friend to make out with somebody that you’ve just slept with.”

However, Sandoval responded, “I don’t think it was.”

Given the cast’s history of cheating on and with each other, Andy called out that “no one in this group has clean hands.” But Lala argued, “None of us were f---ing our best friend’s man.”

Part 2 of the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion airs next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.









