'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Brought Ariana Flowers the Morning After Igniting Affair with Sandoval

New 'Secrets Revealed' footage showed Raquel Leviss visit Ariana Madix, who was grieving her beloved dog, just hours after having sex with Tom Sandoval in her car outside the longtime couple's home

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo; Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO; Phillip Faraone/Getty

The morning after she first hooked up with Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss brought his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix flowers.

Wednesday night’s “Secrets Revealed” episode of Vanderpump Rules saw Raquel and her fellow SURver Charli Burnett visit the couple at their home as Ariana, 37, mourned the loss of her beloved childhood dog, Charlotte. What Ariana didn't know what that, just hours before, the 28-year-old had slept with Sandoval, 40, for the first time — triggering a months-long affair and the end of their nine-year relationship.

When Raquel walked in with a bouquet of pink roses, the 40-year-old Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was the first to greet her. As they beamed at each other and embraced, he joked, “You got me flowers? Oh my God, I love it!”

Hugging her for a second time, Sandoval told Raquel, “I haven’t seen you in so long.” (Cut to footage from the night before showing the pair sitting closely and whispering in each other's ears at the Saddle Ranch restaurant in West Hollywood.)

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Back at the house, Sandoval grabbed Raquel’s arms and said in an almost excited tone: “I barely recognize you anymore!” They both laughed.

The Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer proceeded to gaze at the former pageant queen longingly as she recapped the rest of the girls trip to Las Vegas — which Ariana had to abruptly leave because she knew Charlotte was “not going to come back this time" — including how Raquel made out with Oliver Saunders (the son of The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsGarcelle Beauvais, who happened to be another Lisa Vanderpump employee and also potentially a man with an unfinished relationship).

During VPR's season 10 finale, Ariana revealed that she'd gotten Raquel to come clean to her the night before the very scene shown on "Secrets Revealed" was filmed.

“I called Raquel and I started like... 'F---ing tell me what the f---?'" Ariana told her friends and costars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay a day after discovering an intimate video of Raquel on Sandoval's phone. Ariana recalled that she pressed: "'When did this start?' [Raquel] said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte died?'"

In her conversation with Katie, 36, and Scheana, 38, Ariana explained what Raquel had told her about her indiscretion with Sandoval.

"She said they kissed," Ariana said. "Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f---ed in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in."

Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Part 2 of the intense reunion saw Raquel admit to host Andy Cohen in a one-on-one pre-interview that her relationship with Sandoval “started getting more romantic after this girls trip I went on.”

When Raquel later joined the cast for the third and final part of the reunion, Ariana obliterated Raquel’s excuse that she hooked up with her then-boyfriend because she “dropped that [people-pleasing] mentality” and “started only pleasing myself."

"My dog had just died. I cried in your arms, and you thought, 'I should go f--- her boyfriend?'" Ariana asked her. "You are lower than the lowest of low people, you really are. You a psychopath. You are f---ing terrifying to me as a person, the fact that you are capable of this."

"Unbelievable. You're a dementor," continued Ariana. "I hope Charlotte f---ing haunts you."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss, Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

The world learned about Ariana and Sandoval’s split on March 3. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Raquel was "the final straw.”

The insider added, "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

