Inside the Lake Tahoe Home Where Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and More ‘Vanderpump' Stars Were Seen Filming

The cast of Vanderpump Rules was recently spotted filming at a scenic Lake Tahoe home — but you don't have to be a celebrity to visit.

This week, some of the Bravo series' stars, including Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval, traveled to the California destination to shoot at a luxurious six-bedroom, five-bathroom lakefront home in a private community in South Lake Tahoe. (Other cast members, like Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, seemingly chose to stay home.)

The property doesn't belong to any of the reality stars, however. It's a vacation rental available to book on Vrbo for, on average, $1,600/night,

According to the listing, the house, which is dubbed “Home of the Stars” has been popular among the show business crowd for decades. From 1965 to 1983, performers for the Sahara Tahoe Hotel & Casino stayed in the space. While Elvis Presley had a private suite at the Sahara nearby, the listing says other artists enjoyed the house as temporary lodging.

For those not navigating the aftermath of a massive reality TV scandal, the home would be a relaxing getaway spot.

Spanning three floors, the 4,204-square-foot home includes a dry sauna, a spacious kitchen with lake views and a pool table.

The lower-level is perfect for gathering as it features a foosball table, a kitchenette and access to the backyard. The deck, which boasts stunning vistas of the lake includes a hot tub and a barbecue.

The Bravo stars’ trip was the first since Sandoval’s cheating scandal. Shay’s attendance caused some fans to question whether or not she had forgiven Sandoval's actions, especially since she was one of Madix's fiercest defenders last season following his affair with Leviss.

After posting a video of their trip to Tahoe on her Instagram story, fan account @QueensofBravo recognized a familiar voice in the background. "Is that Sandoval’s voice??? All is forgiven, I guess," the account tweeted.

This clearly upset the “Good as Gold” singer, who quote-tweeted the original message to clear the air. “Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa,” she wrote, referencing the show’s iconic matriarch Lisa Vanderpump.



Later, Shay was questioned by fans once again after she was seen posing next to Sandoval in a photo with a fan of the show.

Shay smiled and wrapped her arm around Sandoval, with @QueensofBravo quote tweeting Shay’s retort with screenshots of the photo. “For Lisa ❤️" the account quipped.

After the photo of Shay and Sandoval went viral, the “Shake That” singer used her Instagram Story to set the record straight. In bed with costar Lala Kent, who was also part of the Lake Tahoe trip, Shay embarked on her so-called “Instagram rant.”

“I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this,” Shay said, before modeling her hand in a distanced grip.

“People are so stupid. It still blows my mind that people still don’t realize we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday!” Kent responded. "What are we gonna say? Like, no?"

“We’re in a group, we’re all here,” Shay explained. “We hopped in a photo, you know what, I happened to be standing where I was standing.”

"We take photos with strangers every f---ing day," Shay added.



While news of the TomTom restaurant co-owner's affair with Leviss broke on March 3, sources told PEOPLE that the affair had been going on for six months, leaving Madix "blindsided" and "devastated" by the revelation.