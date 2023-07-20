James Kennedy Shares that the Dog He Got with Ex Raquel Leviss Is 'Back in My Life'

Graham Cracker is back in James Kennedy's arms.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, revealed that he had welcomed an old friend back into his home: goldendoodle Graham. In an Instagram post, Kennedy showed his love for the pooch alongside his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," Kennedy captioned the post. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Kennedy's post about the pup included two photos: one of Kennedy kissing the dog in front of a stunning mountain backdrop and another of Kennedy and Lewber cuddling with the pet.

James Kennedy with Graham. James Kennedy/Instagram

Kennedy first met the goldendoodle in 2018 when he got the dog with his then-girlfriend Raquel Leviss. The couple named the dog Graham Cracker — Graham for short. Pet parents Kennedy and Leviss, 28, got engaged in May 2021.

In December 2021, Kennedy and Leviss' announced the end of their engagement and relationship in a joint Instagram statement. Leviss later shared on Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast that the former couple broke up the night before the season 9 reunion taping of Vanderpump Rules.

After the split, Leviss' parents looked after Graham until Leviss took over care of the goldendoodle, while Kennedy seemingly broke all ties with his former dog.

"I've left Graham in the past now," the British DJ said during an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Beautiful times, but he's gone, and that's just what it is."

James Kennedy and Graham. James Kennedy Instagram

Graham's apparent move from Leviss back to Kennedy comes after a tumultuous year for Leviss. In March, Leviss and Kennedy's Vanderpump Rules castmates Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split. It was later revealed the breakup occurred after Madix found out that Sandoval, her boyfriend of nine years, had been cheating on her with Leviss for up to seven months.

The fallout from the controversy led Leviss to enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told PEOPLE in April. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss stayed at The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona, for two months focusing on a program for mental health and trauma therapy.She's since returned home and is expected to appear on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, which is filming now.