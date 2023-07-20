James Kennedy Shares that the Dog He Got with Ex Raquel Leviss Is 'Back in My Life'

The formerly engaged couple adopted the dog, Graham, together in 2018, before splitting three years later.

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 20, 2023 01:14PM EDT
James Kennedy and dog
James Kennedy with girlfriend Ally Lewber. Photo:

James Kennedy/Instagram

Graham Cracker is back in James Kennedy's arms.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, revealed that he had welcomed an old friend back into his home: goldendoodle Graham. In an Instagram post, Kennedy showed his love for the pooch alongside his girlfriend, Ally Lewber

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," Kennedy captioned the post. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Kennedy's post about the pup included two photos: one of Kennedy kissing the dog in front of a stunning mountain backdrop and another of Kennedy and Lewber cuddling with the pet.

James Kennedy and dog
James Kennedy with Graham.

James Kennedy/Instagram

Kennedy first met the goldendoodle in 2018 when he got the dog with his then-girlfriend Raquel Leviss. The couple named the dog Graham Cracker — Graham for short. Pet parents Kennedy and Leviss, 28, got engaged in May 2021

In December 2021, Kennedy and Leviss' announced the end of their engagement and relationship in a joint Instagram statement. Leviss later shared on Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast that the former couple broke up the night before the season 9 reunion taping of Vanderpump Rules.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the split, Leviss' parents looked after Graham until Leviss took over care of the goldendoodle, while Kennedy seemingly broke all ties with his former dog. 

"I've left Graham in the past now," the British DJ said during an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Beautiful times, but he's gone, and that's just what it is."

James Kennedy Instagram
James Kennedy and Graham. James Kennedy Instagram

Graham's apparent move from Leviss back to Kennedy comes after a tumultuous year for Leviss. In March, Leviss and Kennedy's Vanderpump Rules castmates Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split. It was later revealed the breakup occurred after Madix found out that Sandoval, her boyfriend of nine years, had been cheating on her with Leviss for up to seven months.

The fallout from the controversy led Leviss to enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told PEOPLE in April. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss stayed at The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona, for two months focusing on a program for mental health and trauma therapy.She's since returned home and is expected to appear on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, which is filming now. 

Related Articles
Police patrol during a search for a escaped lion near the village of Kleinmachnow in the south of in Berlin, Germany
Suspected Lion on the Loose Near Berlin Forces German Police to Ask Residents to Stay Indoors
Smokey the Coors Field Cat
The Coors Field Cat Is Looking for a 'Quiet Home' After Years of Living at Colorado Ballpark
Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield and His Wife Adopt Dog Who Spent 400 Days Waiting for a Home: 'She Was the One'
Hero Dog
Hero Dog Receives $2,000 Reward for Role in Locating Escaped Prison Inmate
freestyle dancing dog contest courtesy PBS
Canine Freestyle Dance Class Offers Dog Lovers a Chance to Boogie with Their Pups —Watch!
Oklahoma Boy Catches Piranha Relative in Local Pond.
Oklahoma Boy Catches Frightening Fish Species Related to the Piranha in Neighborhood Pond
Vanderpump Rules -- "Season 10 Reunion Watch Party" -- Pictured: James Kennedy
James Kennedy Says He Has the ‘Best Hair’ on ‘Vanderpump Rules’
Wienerschnitzel race crowns fastest wiener dog in the West.
Speedy Dachshund Beenie Von Weenie Wins 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West' Title at Calif. Event
Kaley Cuoco and her pet dog
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Dog Had 'Intense Surgery' to Remove Plant: 'Days Away from Piercing His Heart'
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Embraces Her Birth Name After Leaving Mental Health Facility
Amazon Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder, Cat Food Dispenser with Voice Recorder
The Best Automatic Pet Feeder We Tested for Multiple Pets Is 53% Off at Amazon for Prime Members
Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Barking
Finalists Announced in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards — See the Photos!
A record 466 Golden Retrievers from more than 12 countries gather at their ancestral home at the Guisaschan Estate near Tomich in the HIghlands of Scotland Guisachan Gathering, 155th Anniversary of the Golden Retriever, Cannich, UK - 13 Jul 2023
Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Meet at Dog Breed's Birthplace to Celebrate 155 Years of Goldens
Crows and magpies using anti-bird spikes to build nests, researchers find
Researchers Find Birds Are Using Anti-Bird Spikes to Build Their Nests: 'A Brilliant Comeback'
Shoppers Call This Probiotic 'a Must' for Dogs with 'Digestive Troubles' â and It's on Sale Tout
Shoppers Say This Purina Cat Probiotic Makes Such a Difference, They 'Won't Use Anything Else'
Golden Retriever Throws Adorable Tantrum About Leaving Brewery, and the Dog's Owner Handles it Perfectly
Golden Retriever's Adorable Tantrum Over Leaving Brewery Goes Viral — Watch!