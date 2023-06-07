'VPR' Exclusive: Sandoval Debates What a 'Mistress' Is as Raquel Is Called 'Hypocritical' and 'Insane'

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Peacock's latest uncensored 'Vanderpump Rules' ep, Tom Sandoval insists he's "serious" as he asks the definition of a "mistress" amid his affair with Raquel Leviss

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 10:15 PM

Raquel Leviss’s words are being turned against her.

In an exclusive bonus clip that will drop Thursday as part of Peacock’s uncensored "Pumped Up Edition" of the third and final part of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion, host Andy Cohen asks the 28-year-old former beauty queen about calling her costar Lala Kent a “mistress bimbo” amid her affair with Tom Sandoval.

After showing a flashback of the incident, Cohen presses Leviss, “How is that not hypocritical of you?”

Sandoval, 40, steps in to defend Leviss by asking, “Isn’t a mistress, like, at that point in time, something that’s more ongoing?” Though his parsing seems a bit hollow given his relationship with Leviss was not simply a “one-night stand” — but, in fact, a months-long secret affair that ultimately ended Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

Madix, 37, is having none of it: “This is a joke. Tom, are you f---ing kidding me?”

“No, I’m asking a serious question,” insists the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer.

Lisa Vanderpump dismisses the digression as “semantics,” which Sandoval pushes back on.

“You’re splitting hairs for no reason,” says Katie Maloney.

Madix brushes off the attempt: “Oh my God, you just keep burying yourself.”

VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Vanderpump, 62, tries to explain why the TomTom bar co-owner's perspective is problematic: “You were in a relationship. You were ostensibly married. You were common-law husband and wife, and you were sleeping with [Raquel]. She’s her best friend and listen, she complies in this situation.” 

Kent, 32, takes one final dig at Leviss, saying, “You were constantly calling me mistress and constantly calling me a hypocrite when you were both of those things. It’s insane.”

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Fans learned of Sandoval and Madix's breakup — as well as his affair with Leviss — on March 3, igniting a so-called "Scandoval" that continues to send shockwaves through the Bravoverse more than three months later.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix on Instagram, which she later followed with her own statement.

Madix said she was "devastated and broken" and had experienced her "darkest hours," but added, "I am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded the post, "What doesn't kill me better run."

The uncensored "Pumped Up Edition" of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, part 3, starts streaming Thursday on Peacock.

