'Vanderpump Rules' Cast 'Start Filming' Season 11 — but Not Everyone Is Officially on Board (Sources)

Though many of the stars of Vanderpump Rules are ready to start filming season 11 as of Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE not every cast member has inked a contract to step back in front of Bravo cameras.

After the explosive “Scandoval” that unfolded on season 10, a source tells PEOPLE that Tom Sandoval is one of the few cast members that has officially agreed to filming another season. Unsurprisingly, the woman at the center of the cheating scandal — Raquel Leviss — is not yet confirmed, though a second insider tells PEOPLE her castmates wouldn’t be shocked to see her on set.

According to the insider, the consensus is that “Raquel’s family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point,” the insider says. Since filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion more than two months ago, the former pageant queen has been in a mental health facility, and a rep for Leviss did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, seemed to confirm he’s signed on in a conversation with PEOPLE.

“I don't know what it's going to look like,” he said of the upcoming VPR season. “I will say I'm excited and grateful that we have a new season. ... I don't know what to expect, honestly, but I know it's going to be a good season. I'll say that."



Other cast members, including Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix, still haven’t been confirmed to film for another season. Madix, 38, was in a nine-year relationship with Sandoval before she discovered he had been cheating with Leviss for months, triggering their split in March.

Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, shared at the reunion that they were still in love despite the backlash. Madix was unimpressed, telling them Leviss: "F--- yourself with a cheese grater. F--- you. You f---ing suck. You're disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f---ing sh-- that could ever happen to a person on you."

