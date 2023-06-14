'VPR': Ariana Hoped She Could Return to 'Fun, Romantic Times' and 'Rebuild' Bond with Sandoval amid His Affair

In unseen 'Vanderpump Rules' footage, Ariana Madix championed her "love" for Raquel Leviss, unaware her pal had begun an affair with Tom Sandoval, who philosophized to Ariana about "transparent love"

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on June 14, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Published on June 14, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix trusted that she and Tom Sandoval could turn their relationship around before they abruptly split after nine years due to his months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show's “Secrets Revealed” bonus special, never-before-seen footage shoed Ariana and Sandoval enjoying a roller-skating date last summer that inspired hope in her that they might be able to reset their dynamic despite growing emotional distance and a lack of physical intimacy in their relationship.

“I think Tom and I have the kind of bond that we started out as friends and that friendship bond is something that I feel like will help us be able to come back and rebuild those fun, romantic times now that we hopefully have more time together,” Ariana, 37, explained in a confessional.

“But I think that those sacrifices, even though they're hard, they're worth it because I want him to succeed when it comes to opening the bar, but I also miss being able to just really be together,” she added.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Amanda Edwards/Getty

After skating on an outdoor rink with no one around, Ariana raised concerns about her friend and now business partner Katie Maloney’s negative perception of Raquel.

The 28-year-old pageant queen had kissed Katie's ex-husband Tom Schwartz after the Something About Her co-owner, 36, asked both parties not to pursue anything romantic within their friend group.

Ariana told Sandoval at the rink: “I said to Katie, I'm like, 'You're gonna have to work really hard to get me to not just absolutely love Raquel.' I love her so much. We've spent so much time together on trips. We really have this beautiful little friendship family and them saying stuff like, 'Why would we trust Raquel around on my man?’”

At this point, without moving his head, the 40-year-old TomTom bar co-owner looked over at Ariana and raised his eyebrow.

She continued, “I'm like, 'We've all stayed in houses together.' It sucks that maybe you guys don't have that kind of like friendship family that we have had the last few years with each other.”

Sandoval chimed in, “It's like this is just transparent love that we have — all of us. There's not even a thought about it.”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump Ã  Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

As Ariana went on to wonder how everyone would get along at the pool party she was about to throw at their home, Sandoval assured her, “it’s gonna be great.”

“I'm excited for everyone after tomorrow, I hope I never f---ing hear about it ever again,” added Ariana.

In an exaggerated tone, Sandoval then said, “Let's get it all out there.”

At the pool party, Raquel — who had hooked up with Sandoval by then — confronted costar Lala Kent, saying she gives off "mistress bimbo vibes."

The 32-year-old Give Them Lala founder had previously made Raquel feel uncomfortable after she told her, "I would never trust you around my man." An intoxicated Raquel fired back, "Thank God you don't have a man to f---ing have around."

Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss
getty (3)

Ariana defended Raquel at the time, saying in a confessional, "It's very difficult for me to wrap my mind around the idea that Raquel is fighting people and being crazy. I would think that Katie, Lala and Kristina [Kelly] gave the mean girl treatment to Raquel, like they've given to other people in the past."

She then told Lala at the pool party: "I'm not down with 'mistress' comment, but I do feel like there is some unresolved s--- about the you and James stuff,” referring to the secret revealed earlier in the season that Lala and James Kennedy had hooked up while the 31-year-old DJ was dating Raquel.

However, that love is now long gone. The pair "had been having problems for a while," a source told PEOPLE at the time — but Sandoval and Raquel's secret relationshipwas "the final straw.”

Though both Raquel and Sandoval ultimately apologized, the insider knew Ariana would not forgive or forget easily, saying, "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way,"

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

