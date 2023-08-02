Jax Taylor Says He and Wife Brittany Cartwright Want 'At Least One More' Kid (Exclusive)

The TV star told PEOPLE how much he loves dad life, favoring the backyard 'BBQ and sprinklers' midwestern upbringing that he shared with his late father

By
Published on August 2, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Brittany Cartwright Cauchi Cruz Jax Taylor
Photo:

Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are planning on expanding their family of three!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Taylor expressed how well he is adapting to dad life and discussed his hopes to have more kids. The former Vanderpump Rules stars, who married in 2019, are already parents to 2-year-old son Cruz.

"We're definitely gonna have more kids. At least one more," the 44-year-old says. "We're just really busy right now. It's been a very busy summer. We're very blessed."

Taylor also says it's particularly meaningful for him to share a similar upbringing he had with his late father,

"I just love barbecuing. That's what I did with my dad. Like, there was nothing better. And I was very, very close to my father," he says of the late Ronald Chauci, who died in 2017 at age 61. "We were always hanging out in the backyard or barbecuing, just being together and running through the sprinklers and stuff."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Cartwright Cauchi Cruz Jax Taylor 04 12 21
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright after their son Cruz was born on April 12, 2021. Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright Cauchi's Instagram.

Little Baby Cauchi/Instagram

In addition to being a hands-on parent, Taylor says that he and his wife, 34, have really gained some solid ground as a couple.

"Brittany's just an amazing person," he says. "She's my best friend, she's my wife. You know, we have such a solid relationship. I can't speak highly enough of her. She's kind of like the rock of our family."

Adds Taylor, "I love her to death and I don't know if I'd still be on this planet if it wasn't for her to be honest. Her and my son, they kind of really saved me after my father died. I really owe my whole life to her."

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

The once-controversial reality star admits he's learned a lot over recent years after many changes in his life and lives more of a peaceful life than people would expect. "I'm an extreme homebody."

Taylor says that he just celebrated his 44th birthday on July 11 and his wife offered to do whatever he'd like, his options even including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Taylor politely declined, then shared his wish.

He told Cartwright, "To be honest, I want to have a weekend where we get burgers and hot dogs. Just sit in the pool all weekend. We'll just hang out as a family and just be together," he recalls of the conversation, wanting to recreate his simpler Michigan upbringing. "And that to me is like the best."

Related Articles
Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Photos of Her 'Big Girl' Dream Ahead of Her 7th Birthday: 'Time Flies'
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Party for Daughter Jagger
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter Jagger — See the Pink-Powered Photos
Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Poses for Maternity Photos: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'
Pregnant Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Poses for Maternity Photos: 'Can't Wait' (Exclusive)
Allison Holker Boss and Kids Visit Disney World 7 Months After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Allison Holker Boss and Kids Visit Disney World 7 Months After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ciara Gap x LoveShackFancy interview
Ciara Says Kids Future, 9, and Sienna, 6, Were ‘Rock Stars’ While Shooting New Campaign (Exclusive)
Morgan Miller Thanks Fans and Doctors for Well Wishes for Her Three Kids After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Morgan Miller Thanks Fans, Doctors for 'Well Wishes' for Her Three Kids After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malti, Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Beach and Boat Time with Daughter Malti in Sweet Photos
Ashley Simpson, Evan Ross Family
Ashlee Simpson and Ex Pete Wentz's Son Bronx Looks All Grown Up as He Towers Over His Mom in Photo
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Kirk Cousins, Julie Cousins, Kids Training Camp, Instagram
Kirk Cousin's Wife Julie Shares Quarterback Enjoying 'Playtime at Training Camp' with His Two Sons
Chris Pratt and son at baseball game
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photos with Son Jack, 10, as They Visit Dodgers Stadium: 'What a Day!'
Rhea Durham Shares Scenes from Her Summer with Mark Wahlberg and Their Three Kids
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Scenes from Summer Adventures with Husband and Their Four Kids
Robert Rodriguez en la premiere de Machete, Festival Internacional de Venecia 2010.
Robert Rodriguez Opens Up About Working with Son Racer on 'Spy Kids': 'Most Valued Collaborator' (Exclusive)
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace, 12, After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love'
Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, guards her at concert
Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard at Concert amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Open Up About Leaving Florida, Moving Family to California: 'Finding a Community'
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Open Up About Leaving Florida, Moving Family to California: 'Finding a Community'