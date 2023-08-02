Jax Taylor Says He and Wife Brittany Cartwright Want 'At Least One More' Kid (Exclusive)

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are planning on expanding their family of three!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Taylor expressed how well he is adapting to dad life and discussed his hopes to have more kids. The former Vanderpump Rules stars, who married in 2019, are already parents to 2-year-old son Cruz.

"We're definitely gonna have more kids. At least one more," the 44-year-old says. "We're just really busy right now. It's been a very busy summer. We're very blessed."

Taylor also says it's particularly meaningful for him to share a similar upbringing he had with his late father,

"I just love barbecuing. That's what I did with my dad. Like, there was nothing better. And I was very, very close to my father," he says of the late Ronald Chauci, who died in 2017 at age 61. "We were always hanging out in the backyard or barbecuing, just being together and running through the sprinklers and stuff."

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright after their son Cruz was born on April 12, 2021. Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright Cauchi's Instagram. Little Baby Cauchi/Instagram

In addition to being a hands-on parent, Taylor says that he and his wife, 34, have really gained some solid ground as a couple.

"Brittany's just an amazing person," he says. "She's my best friend, she's my wife. You know, we have such a solid relationship. I can't speak highly enough of her. She's kind of like the rock of our family."

Adds Taylor, "I love her to death and I don't know if I'd still be on this planet if it wasn't for her to be honest. Her and my son, they kind of really saved me after my father died. I really owe my whole life to her."

The once-controversial reality star admits he's learned a lot over recent years after many changes in his life and lives more of a peaceful life than people would expect. "I'm an extreme homebody."

Taylor says that he just celebrated his 44th birthday on July 11 and his wife offered to do whatever he'd like, his options even including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Taylor politely declined, then shared his wish.

He told Cartwright, "To be honest, I want to have a weekend where we get burgers and hot dogs. Just sit in the pool all weekend. We'll just hang out as a family and just be together," he recalls of the conversation, wanting to recreate his simpler Michigan upbringing. "And that to me is like the best."

