Brittany Cartwright is shutting down rumors that she’s using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, posted a series of photos on Instagram, starting with a mirror selfie posing in a t-shirt and shorts. In the comments, several followers accused her of taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes.

It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which work in the brain to impact satiety. The medications have become popular in Hollywood over the last few months; many people who do not have diabetes are using them to slim down.

Critics responded quickly to Cartwright's photos. One user commented, “Omg Ozempic." Another wrote: “I’m thinking it’s photoshop. She looks much thinner in the picture on the left than she does on the right and the picture on the right is a very recent picture.”

The reality star tried to squash the rumors: "It’s actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol,” Cartwright responded.

Last year, Cartwright opened up about her weight loss journey, admitting that she was "incredibly proud" of her body after carrying and giving birth to her son Cruz but was ready for a reset.

"I want to be the best version of myself for my son," Cartwright told PEOPLE at the time. "Since having Cruz, postpartum weight loss has been a struggle and something I've been very vocal about with my community."

She said she wanted to lose "at least 30 pounds," hoping to "get healthier for myself and my family."

Cartwright said she still does get those negative comments "and they are still hurtful."

"But I remind myself that every single body is powerful and beautiful, and that I'm particularly proud of mine," she added.

Cartwright isn’t the only star who’s recently denied using Ozempic for weight loss.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards continues to deny using the drug as she faces with never-ending accusations about her slimmed-down appearance. Earlier this week, she spoke to PageSix about why she’ll never hop on the Ozempic bandwagon.

“I’m not on any weight loss drug,” she said. “If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

Richards credits her impressive new physique to her rigorous exercise routine and strict food plan.

"I'm working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape," she told PEOPLE in March. "So it just felt like they wanted to take that from you and I'm like, 'That's just cheating.'"