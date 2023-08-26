Lifestyle Fashion Replace Your Heavy Suitcase with This ‘Spacious’ Carry-On Backpack That’s on Sale for Just $37 Right Now “The backpack is soft, lightweight, and has the capacity to hold so much” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon If you want to save time and money on your next flight by packing efficiently, consider grabbing this travel backpack while it’s marked down at Amazon. The Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack functions as both a backpack and a carry-on suitcase. So instead of hauling your luggage to your gate or paying extra money to check it (and then waiting to retrieve it at baggage claim after landing), you can consolidate your belongings in one roomy “personal item” that’s easy to carry and stow. And thanks to double discounts, it’s on sale for as little as $36 right now — a steal considering carry-on suitcases can easily run you $100. Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack in Black, $37 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $37 The 14 Best Travel Jewelry Cases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Made of water-resistant material, the backpack measures 20 inches long, 14 inches wide, and 7 inches deep — and it expands for extra capacity. According to shoppers, the backpack can fit both under the seat and in the overhead bin. The main compartment offers plenty of space and a pocket to neatly pack clothing, shoes, toiletries, and accessories. And it has elastic bands to keep everything in place. It has a 180-degree zipper, so unlike a typical backpack, it opens up like a suitcase. Plus, it has three front zipper pockets to easily access a wallet, passport, keys, and more small travel essentials. The Best Travel Accessories to Make Your Trips a Breeze, According to an Expert There are several ways to comfortably tote the bag. It has two padded shoulder straps with mesh paneling that lets you go hands-free and carry it on your back. Or, the straps can be tucked into the back mesh panel, so you can hold it with the top handle or the side handle. It comes in three sizes (L, XL, and XXL) and five colors, including pink and green. Price varies by color and size, but all the XL colors are up to 38 percent off right now. More than 3,000 shoppers have given the backpack a five-star rating, calling it “spacious,” “durable,” and “a must for travelers” in reviews. One shopper shared, “I wanted something I could carry around on my back, but could still use as a carry on for the plane — this fits the bill perfectly.” They also wrote, “It has plenty of pockets.” Another customer shared, “The backpack is soft, lightweight, and has the capacity to hold so much,” and raved, “It is the perfect travel backpack.” And a third user wrote, “I packed seven change of clothes, two pairs of shoes, and toiletries with space to spare.” Check out more colors ahead, then head to Amazon to score savings on the Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack before your next trip. Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack in Pink, $46 (Save 8%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $46 Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack in Green, $50 (Save 11%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $56 $50 More Carry-On Backpack Deals at Amazon Coofay Carry-On Travel Backpack, $35 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $35 Igolumon Carry-On Travel Backpack, $26 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $26 Wonhox Carry-On Travel Backpack, $41 (Save 5%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $41 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 9 Elegant Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now The 15 Best Deals at Amazon Right Now That Are Just for Prime Members — Up to 56% Off Best-Selling Spanx Leggings, Lounge Pants, and the Bra Jennifer Garner Raved About Are All Up to 70% Off