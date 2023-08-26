Replace Your Heavy Suitcase with This ‘Spacious’ Carry-On Backpack That’s on Sale for Just $37 Right Now

If you want to save time and money on your next flight by packing efficiently, consider grabbing this travel backpack while it’s marked down at Amazon.

The Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack functions as both a backpack and a carry-on suitcase. So instead of hauling your luggage to your gate or paying extra money to check it (and then waiting to retrieve it at baggage claim after landing), you can consolidate your belongings in one roomy “personal item” that’s easy to carry and stow. And thanks to double discounts, it’s on sale for as little as $36 right now — a steal considering carry-on suitcases can easily run you $100.

Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack in Black, $37 with Coupon

Amazon

Made of water-resistant material, the backpack measures 20 inches long, 14 inches wide, and 7 inches deep — and it expands for extra capacity. According to shoppers, the backpack can fit both under the seat and in the overhead bin. The main compartment offers plenty of space and a pocket to neatly pack clothing, shoes, toiletries, and accessories. And it has elastic bands to keep everything in place.

It has a 180-degree zipper, so unlike a typical backpack, it opens up like a suitcase. Plus, it has three front zipper pockets to easily access a wallet, passport, keys, and more small travel essentials.

There are several ways to comfortably tote the bag. It has two padded shoulder straps with mesh paneling that lets you go hands-free and carry it on your back. Or, the straps can be tucked into the back mesh panel, so you can hold it with the top handle or the side handle.

It comes in three sizes (L, XL, and XXL) and five colors, including pink and green. Price varies by color and size, but all the XL colors are up to 38 percent off right now.

More than 3,000 shoppers have given the backpack a five-star rating, calling it “spacious,” “durable,” and “a must for travelers” in reviews. One shopper shared, “I wanted something I could carry around on my back, but could still use as a carry on for the plane — this fits the bill perfectly.” They also wrote, “It has plenty of pockets.”

Another customer shared, “The backpack is soft, lightweight, and has the capacity to hold so much,” and raved, “It is the perfect travel backpack.” And a third user wrote, “I packed seven change of clothes, two pairs of shoes, and toiletries with space to spare.”

Check out more colors ahead, then head to Amazon to score savings on the Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack before your next trip.

Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack in Pink, $46 (Save 8%)

Amazon

Vancropak Carry-On Travel Backpack in Green, $50 (Save 11%)

Amazon

More Carry-On Backpack Deals at Amazon

Coofay Carry-On Travel Backpack, $35 with Coupon

Amazon

Igolumon Carry-On Travel Backpack, $26 (Save 10%)

Amazon

Wonhox Carry-On Travel Backpack, $41 (Save 5%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

