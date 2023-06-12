Valerie Bertinelli Shares If She’s Ready to Start Dating Again After Her Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli is focusing on herself.

On Sunday, the Food Network star shared a TikTok video revealing whether or not she’s going to get back into the dating scene after her split from ex-husband Tom Vitale in November.

In the short clip, Bertinelli sat pensively in front of the camera as a caption on the screen read, “When someone asks if I’ll start dating again soon…”

She quickly shook her head and then answered by lip-syncing along to lyrics from the song "Two Moons" by BoyWithUke. “Yeah, f--- no,” Bertinelli mouthed with a cheeky smile.

While she may not be ready to date, the Kids Baking Championship judge is happily prioritizing herself and her health.

On Friday, she was all smiles in an Instagram video sharing how much healthier she feels after making some lifestyle changes in recent months.

“So it’s getting about time for me to probably go down another jean size. I can’t believe it. And this all started in November, the month I got free,” she said in the clip, referring to her divorce. “And I started really concentrating on my emotional and mental health. And when I started doing that, I started caring about the nutrition that I put in my body more.”

“The harsh words and abuse can never be unheard and taken back, but here’s the thing, I wouldn’t have taken them in and believed them in the first place, if I hadn’t been saying harsh and unkind words to myself first,” she added in the caption.

Bertinelli explained that she’s started to care more about how she treats herself and the foods she puts in her body after a year of therapy, journaling, meditation and more.

She also noted that she’s “cut back exponentially” on alcohol, which has helped her lose weight that she said she was “carrying for protection.”

“I don’t need protection any longer. I’m really starting to love myself. Deep down,” she ended. “All this to say I have a lot to talk about and will continue to do so. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. Please be kind to yourselves. You deserve it. We all do. We are enough. 🤍✌🏻”

Bertinelli also shared sweet throwback photos on Sunday writing “This is the little girl I want to take care of.”

Valerie Bertinelli/instagram

“I’m doing my best to take care of my heart and my head and recover from verbal and emotional abuse that I finally realize I did not deserve,” Bertinelli wrote.

The Hot in Cleveland star said that she feels “lighter,” though not as determined by a number on a scale. “My heart is lighter. My head is lighter. I want to feel my feelings, even though they can be scary sometimes, and I do my best to get to the other side of them.”

Last June, Bertinelli admitted that she has no plans to remarry after filing for divorce from Vitale during an appearance on the Today show with Hoda Kotb.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," Bertinelli said at the time. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

When asked if she ever sees herself looking for love again, she doubled down. "Oh, God no," she said.

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli added.

