Valerie Bertinelli Shares If She’s Ready to Start Dating Again After Her Divorce

The Food Network star gave followers a cheeky update on her dating life

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Chef Valerie Bertinelli onstage presenting a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty

Valerie Bertinelli is focusing on herself.

On Sunday, the Food Network star shared a TikTok video revealing whether or not she’s going to get back into the dating scene after her split from ex-husband Tom Vitale in November.

In the short clip, Bertinelli sat pensively in front of the camera as a caption on the screen read, “When someone asks if I’ll start dating again soon…”

She quickly shook her head and then answered by lip-syncing along to lyrics from the song "Two Moons" by BoyWithUke. “Yeah, f--- no,” Bertinelli mouthed with a cheeky smile. 

While she may not be ready to date, the Kids Baking Championship judge is happily prioritizing herself and her health. 

On Friday, she was all smiles in an Instagram video sharing how much healthier she feels after making some lifestyle changes in recent months.

“So it’s getting about time for me to probably go down another jean size. I can’t believe it. And this all started in November, the month I got free,” she said in the clip, referring to her divorce. “And I started really concentrating on my emotional and mental health. And when I started doing that, I started caring about the nutrition that I put in my body more.”

“The harsh words and abuse can never be unheard and taken back, but here’s the thing, I wouldn’t have taken them in and believed them in the first place, if I hadn’t been saying harsh and unkind words to myself first,” she added in the caption. 

Bertinelli explained that she’s started to care more about how she treats herself and the foods she puts in her body after a year of therapy, journaling, meditation and more.

She also noted that she’s “cut back exponentially” on alcohol, which has helped her lose weight that she said she was “carrying for protection.”

“I don’t need protection any longer. I’m really starting to love myself. Deep down,” she ended. “All this to say I have a lot to talk about and will continue to do so. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. Please be kind to yourselves. You deserve it. We all do. We are enough. 🤍✌🏻”

Bertinelli also shared sweet throwback photos on Sunday writing “This is the little girl I want to take care of.” 

Valerie Bertinelli throwback

Valerie Bertinelli/instagram

“I’m doing my best to take care of my heart and my head and recover from verbal and emotional abuse that I finally realize I did not deserve,” Bertinelli wrote.

The Hot in Cleveland star said that she feels “lighter,” though not as determined by a number on a scale. “My heart is lighter. My head is lighter. I want to feel my feelings, even though they can be scary sometimes, and I do my best to get to the other side of them.”

Last June, Bertinelli admitted that she has no plans to remarry after filing for divorce from Vitale during an appearance on the Today show with Hoda Kotb.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," Bertinelli said at the time. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

When asked if she ever sees herself looking for love again, she doubled down. "Oh, God no," she said.

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli added.

Related Articles
Katie Cassidy new relationship
Katie Cassidy Is Dating Her Hallmark Movie Costar Stephen Huszar: 'Very Much in Love,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Says She's Going 'Down Another Jean Size' After Prioritizing Nutrition and Mental Health
Sheree Whitfield attends Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays; Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann attend Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala
Shereé Whitfield Says Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' amid Divorce: 'I Thought They Were Going to Be Forever'
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Reveals She Drank Yogurt — Not Ranch Dressing — in Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch
Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining Healthy Relationship with Exes After Their Divorces
Jennifer Garner, Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining ‘Healthy Relationships’ with Exes for Their Kids
Padma Lakshmi attends the Full BloomThe 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minha
Padma Lakshmi Dances with ‘Top Chef’ Colleagues as She Says Goodbye to the Show
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Dishes on Her Favorite Comfort Meal, Calls the Classic Combo a ‘Childhood Staple’ (Exclusive)
The Drama Heats Up Between Kendra Wilkinson Baskett & Mom Patti In This Exclusive 'Kendra On Top' Sneak Peek!
Kendra Wilkinson Shuts Down Idea of Dating in the 'Near Future' — But Says Her 'DMs Are Filled with Dudes'
David Beador and Lesley Beador divorce details
David Beador and Lesley Beador File Domestic Violence Restraining Orders Against Each Other amid Divorce
Mc Donalds French Fries
McDonald’s French Fries Mystery! L.A. Neighborhood Questions Who Is Sending Residents Free Food Deliveries
Niall Horan Shares His Favorite Irish Snacks â And Demonstrates How to Properly Pour a Pint of Guinness
Niall Horan Shares His Go-To Irish Snacks — and How to Pour a Pint of Guinness
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents
Brittany Snow 'The Good Half' World Premiere, Tribeca Festival
Brittany Snow Says She's ‘Trying to Focus on Myself and Tune Out the Noise’ After Divorce (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez soccer game
Selena Gomez Hilariously Shouts 'I'm Single' While Watching a Soccer Game: 'The Struggle Man'
Sara Bradley, Gabriel Rodriguez, Buddha Lo, TOP CHEF
‘Top Chef’ Crowns a Winner in First World All-Stars Finale: ‘A Monumental Finish’ (Exclusive)
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Found Dead from Gunshot Wound Was Expecting Baby with Nurse Fiancée: Reports