Valerie Bertinelli Remembers Beloved Cat 10 Years After Pet's Death: 'I Still Miss Him'

Valerie Bertinelli marked a solemn moment Tuesday, remembering her beloved cat Dex, who died a decade ago.

Sharing a selfie with Dex, the Food Network star captioned her Instagram post, "A little hard to believe it's been 10 years since I've held this sweet guy."

"And I still miss him. Pet love, and loss, is… I don't quite know how to explain it. I've been through a lot of love and loss throughout my life, and it's not harder or easier it's just…different. Ya know? Anyway, here's a pic of my sweet Dex 🤎" Bertinelli, 63, added with the post.



Bertinelli is currently the proud pet parent of six cats — Batman, Tigger, Henry, Bubba, Beau, and Nelson — and a rescue dog named Luna. In a May interview with Woman's World, the actress talked about her cats' personalities. Of Batman, she said: "He's all black, and he's my baby, and he's the one that kind of sleeps with me more than anybody else."

She described Tigger as "the big one" and "the morning meower." Of Henry, the actress said that he loves Andraia Allsop, the fiancée of Bertinelli's son, Wolfgang Van Halen — while adding that kitties Bubba and Beau adore Wolfgang.

And of Nelson, Bertinelli said: "I think, believes that he wishes he was an only cat because he would be great if none of the other five cats were here. He's annoyed by everybody in the house except me."

Bertinelli has used her @wolfiesmeow Instagram account to post photos and video clips of her cute cats, like this one from April that showed her snuggling in bed with a feline. She wrote: "I love him so much 🥹🐾🖤."

In a post from January, Bertinelli playfully uses another cat's paws as if they were drumsticks playing to a musical beat. She captioned the video clip: "I have no idea how my kitties let me do this to them! 😹 Yes, I made three of them drum; omg 🤣."

And in March, she posted a snap of Henry sitting on Wolf's shoulder: "@wolfvanhalen has a new single and video out this week, and Sir Henry loves it! Another Celebration at the End of the World @mammothwvh."

Bertinelli has also used social media to open up about her personal life. Last month, she posted a TikTok to address whether she would return to dating after splitting from her ex husband Tom Vitale. In the clip, Bertinelli sits in front of the camera as text on the screen reads, "When someone asks if I'll start dating again soon…"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She then shakes her head and responds by lip-syncing to the words of the BoyWithUke song "Two Moons." "Yeah, f--- no," the star mouths with a playful smile.

