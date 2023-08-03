There’s a familiar face in Wolfgang Van Halen’s new Mammoth WVH music video: his mom Valerie Bertinelli!

The actress, 63, makes a cameo in the visual for her son’s new single “I’m Alright” as a grumpy woman checking acts in for a Battle of the Bands competition.

The clip begins where the music video for “Another Celebration at the End of the World” left off: a group of different Wolfgangs have been ousted from Mammoth WVH, and have started their own group, Mammoth WWW.

Both bands are competing in an upcoming Battle of the Bands competition, and the members of Mammoth WWW will stop at nothing to make sure they can secure a win over their rivals (and yes, that includes some sly sabotage).

The single is featured on Mammoth WVH’s upcoming album Mammoth II, which is set for release on Friday.

Wolfgang Van Halen and mom Valerie Bertinelli at the Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Wolfgang, 32, previously revealed that the album's track “Take a Bow” will feature him playing late dad Eddie Van Halen’s iconic Frankenstein guitar.

"It was the last song we finished," he told Guitar.com. "It's officially the longest song I've released to date, and I feel the guitar solo is really special. I played the solo on the original Frankenstein guitar and through Dad's original Marshall head and one of the original cabinets."

The rocker added, "It's straight up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records. It makes me happy to capture some of Dad’s history on this song forever."

Wolfgang and his bandmates have been celebrating release week with various gigs, including stops at the famous Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey and at the Today show.

Wolfgang Van Halen plays a festival in Atlanta in October 2021. Scott Legato/Getty

Bertinelli was on hand for both performances, and captured behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram Story.

“Oh my god you guys, so cute,” the proud mom said as she filmed her son and his bandmates.

The Grammy-nominated Mammoth WVH, who released their self-titled debut album in 2021, announced earlier this month that they’ll kick off a headlining tour this fall in support of the new record.

The tour will begin on Nov. 4 and run for 25 dates before ending in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.



