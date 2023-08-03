Watch Valerie Bertinelli Make Cameo in Son Wolfgang Van Halen's New Music Video 'I'm Alright'

Wolfgang Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH will release its second album on Friday

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis headshot
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 12:47PM EDT

There’s a familiar face in Wolfgang Van Halen’s new Mammoth WVH music video: his mom Valerie Bertinelli!

The actress, 63, makes a cameo in the visual for her son’s new single “I’m Alright” as a grumpy woman checking acts in for a Battle of the Bands competition.

The clip begins where the music video for “Another Celebration at the End of the World” left off: a group of different Wolfgangs have been ousted from Mammoth WVH, and have started their own group, Mammoth WWW.

Both bands are competing in an upcoming Battle of the Bands competition, and the members of Mammoth WWW will stop at nothing to make sure they can secure a win over their rivals (and yes, that includes some sly sabotage).

The single is featured on Mammoth WVH’s upcoming album Mammoth II, which is set for release on Friday.

Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli
Wolfgang Van Halen and mom Valerie Bertinelli at the Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Wolfgang, 32, previously revealed that the album's track “Take a Bow” will feature him playing late dad Eddie Van Halen’s iconic Frankenstein guitar.

"It was the last song we finished," he told Guitar.com. "It's officially the longest song I've released to date, and I feel the guitar solo is really special. I played the solo on the original Frankenstein guitar and through Dad's original Marshall head and one of the original cabinets."

The rocker added, "It's straight up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records. It makes me happy to capture some of Dad’s history on this song forever."

Wolfgang and his bandmates have been celebrating release week with various gigs, including stops at the famous Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey and at the Today show.

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH WVH performs on day 2 of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 23, 2021
Wolfgang Van Halen plays a festival in Atlanta in October 2021.

Scott Legato/Getty 

Bertinelli was on hand for both performances, and captured behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram Story.

“Oh my god you guys, so cute,” the proud mom said as she filmed her son and his bandmates.

The Grammy-nominated Mammoth WVH, who released their self-titled debut album in 2021, announced earlier this month that they’ll kick off a headlining tour this fall in support of the new record.

The tour will begin on Nov. 4 and run for 25 dates before ending in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving Soho house
Justin and Hailey Bieber Spend a Date Night at Soho House in L.A. — See the Photos!
Lizzo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023
Lizzo Breaks Silence on Accusations from Former Dancers: ‘I Am Not the Villain’
British singer-songwriter Mick Jagger on the set of British crime drama film 'Performance', UK, 16th September 1968
Mick Jagger Was 'Scared S---less' to Perform After Tragic 1969 Altamont Show: 'A Lot of Guns Confiscated'
Liam Payne poses in the evian VIP Suite; Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles from One Direction
Liam Payne Celebrates One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' Nearing 1 Billion Streams: 'Miss You Boys'
Def Leppard, Tommy Lee
Def Leppard Jokes Mötley Crüe Rocker Tommy Lee Smuggles 'Plants Now Instead of Cocaine' on Tour (Exclusive)
Mic Cardi B's Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity
Alleged Microphone Cardi B Threw at Audience Member Being Sold for Charity
Harry Styles Out jogging with his personal trainer Brad Gould, the former One Direction Star is put through his paces as he donned his pink shorts, pounding the streets of Bagnoregio, Italy.
Harry Styles Makes Fans' Jaws Drop as He Walks by in Italy
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Still Questions How She 'Tolerated the Intolerable' But Has Many Days of 'Pure Peace'
Bebe Rexha performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup
Cindy Crawford Teases Music Video Appearance By Recreating 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl Ad
Cindy Crawford Recreates Her Iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl Ad in New Music Video
Oprah Winfrey attends the photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024; BeyoncÃ© performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"
Oprah Winfrey Shares Video of Her Dancing at Beyoncé Show with Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle King
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at 'Guts' Tracklist in Cryptic New Video
Dave Grohl, Alanis Morissette
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Paid Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at a Concert in Japan: Watch
Billie Eilish Announces Her Lollapalooza Performance Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero Emissions Battery Systems'
Billie Eilish Reveals Her Lollapalooza Set Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero-Emissions Battery Systems'
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams Slams 'Incel Ass' Internet Bros for Criticizing Her Reasons for Postponing Paramore Concerts
Sam Asghari Says Mom Is 'Fine' After Surviving 'Major Accident'
Sam Asghari Says His Mom Was Hospitalized After a 'Major Accident' But Is Doing 'Okay'