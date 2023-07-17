Valerie Bertinelli Claps Back at TikTok Commenter Who Seemingly Criticized Her Use of Botox

"What made you go out of your way to try to shame me?" the Food Network star asked in a candid video

By Erin Clements
Published on July 17, 2023 02:48PM EDT
Valerie Bertinelli attends the Build Series to discuss 'Kids Baking Championship" & "Family Restaurant Rivals' at Build Studio
Valerie Bertinelli, seen in 2019, opened up about her past experience with Botox.

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Valerie Bertinelli is getting real about her experience with Botox.

When a TikTok user commented on her appearance, writing, “The Botox looks great,” the Food Network star, 63, had a thoughtful response.

“I know you didn’t mean that as a compliment, but let’s talk about it, shall we?” Bertinelli began in a candid video posted to her TikTok and Instagram accounts Sunday. “I have tried Botox.”

“I’m going to try to find a picture of why I hated it,” Bertinelli continued, pulling up a photo she said was from six years ago.

“As you can see from that picture, it doesn’t look like me,” she said. “It sort of like changed the shape of my eyebrows. And what I thought it was going to do was help me with my genetically puffy eyes. They’ve always annoyed me. I’ve always wanted those deep-set eyes. Don’t have 'em. Never going to get 'em. So, just live with it.”

Bertinelli added that she hasn’t had alcohol "basically this whole year," because she was concerned that drinking was causing her eyes to be puffy. "I still have puffy eyes," she admitted.

Valerie Bertinelli clapping back at a commenter who criticized her use of Botox
Valerie Bertinelli called out a critical comment about her appearance on TikTok.

The One Day at a Time star went on to explain the main purpose of her post.

“This is why I wanted to talk about your comment,” she said. “Because you’re trying to shame me, and you’re a woman. Like, what made you go out of your way to try to shame me? And I’m not the first person to try to be shamed on TikTok or Instagram or any place. So, we’re women. We have to stick together, okay? Don’t shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flippin’ crazy world, okay?

She added: “Some people can do Botox, it looks amazing on them. I am not one of them, unfortunately, or I would’ve kept doing it. But thankfully, it faded. I couldn’t wait for it to fade.”

Bertinelli shared that she was using TikTok’s Water Glow filter to soften her appearance. She briefly removed the filter to show its effects.

“It kind of softens everything, including my undereye circles,” she said. “I get good sleep, I get bad sleep.”

She added that she’s trying supplements such as melatonin and magnesium as sleep aids, but still had circles despite sleeping well the previous night.

“Genetics!” she explained. “So, let’s not shame people. We’re all in this together!”

Bertinelli shared a similar sentiment when responding to a disparaging comment about her weight in 2021, writing, “Aren't we tired of body shaming women yet?! Smh."

In a video at the time, she said, "We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through.”

